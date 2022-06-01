Drop, Dissolve, Drink: P&G Challenges Consumers to Rethink the Vitamin Experience with the Launch of New Vitamin Boost Brand, VÖOST

With eight different effervescent vitamin boosts, VÖOST supports daily wellness and allows consumers to curate a personalized daily routine in an effizzing new way

VÖOST, a new vitamin boost brand with eight varieties, is now available in retailers nationwide. New from P&G, the fantastically fizzy tablets provide a portable burst of vitamins in a convenient and delicious effervescent form, supporting daily wellness and uplifting the ordinary vitamin experience into something extraordinary.

There's taking vitamins…and then there is experiencing VÖOST! The full lineup of effizzing amazing vitamin boosts supports a variety of wellness needs ranging from men's and women's multi-vitamins to Vitamin C and Beauty, so health-conscious consumers can curate a daily routine that works for them. With zero sugar and only 10 calories per tablet, consumers simply drop one VÖOST tablet into water, let it fizz and dissolve, then drink for flavorsome fun that can be taken on the go – no mixing required! The vitamin boosts can be tailored to any taste by adding varying levels of water that change the boldness of the flavor.

"In today's busy world, consumers are looking for easy ways to boost their health and wellness with products that allow them to customize based on their unique and ever-changing needs," said Sujay Wasan, P&G Senior Vice President, North America Health Care. "That's where VÖOST comes in, with a formulation that is simple to use, tastes great and supports a full lineup of wellness needs; health-conscious shoppers can pick and choose what works for them and enjoy whenever, wherever – whether it's a boost of energy, Vitamin C or hydration to help them feel their best that day."

Most consumers are already incorporating vitamins into their daily routine, but only a small percentage actually enjoy taking them. For nearly a decade, demand has been growing for a new form that tastes great, has minimal sugar or calories and, most importantly, is convenient. With an eye toward this trend and recognizing the growing global interest in effervescent vitamins, P&G acquired VÖOST after more than a decade of proven success in Australia.

To showcase the effizzing amazing benefits of VÖOST for the U.S. launch, the brand teamed up with Jonathan Van Ness, an iconic Emmy-nominated television personality who embodies the effervescent spirit of VÖOST, to share how the fantastically fizzy tablets uplift their busy day-to-day routine.

"Between work, family and friends, I am doing the most each and every day, but if there's one thing I've learned along the way, it's that you have to show up for yourself before you can deliver your best for anyone else," said Jonathan Van Ness. "I love how VÖOST supports me on my journey to being my best self – whether it's a boost of Energy in between business meetings or a burst of Beauty pre-show, these delicious vitamin boosts go wherever I do!"

VÖOST is now available in two convenient options – a 20 count tube in-store and online nationwide for $8.94, and a two-pack of the 20 count tubes online only for $17.94.

VÖOST varieties include:

Vitamin C (Blood Orange Flavored): Features 1,000mg of Vitamin C to support immune function*, iron absorption* and collagen formation* and is supercharged with Zinc + Electrolytes

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About VÖOST

VÖOST is a new vitamin boost brand with eight effizzing amazing varieties that uplift your ordinary into something extraordinary. The full lineup of vitamin boosts supports a variety of wellness needs ranging from men's and women's multi-vitamins to Vitamin C and Beauty, delivering a portable burst of vitamins in a convenient and delicious way. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, VÖOST is owned and distributed by The Procter & Gamble Company.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

