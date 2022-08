MANSCAPED™ Launches Newest Routine, The Platinum Package 4.0

Leading Men's Grooming Company Introduces its Most Packed and Premium Bundle Yet, Complete with New UltraPremium Products

Today, men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator, MANSCAPED™, announces the launch of The Platinum Package 4.0, available now in the United States and Canada. On the heels of the successful debut of its UltraPremium Collection, launched earlier this year, MANSCAPED's latest kit features a variety of the brand's expertly designed tools and formulations that together offer the very best grooming routine from head-to-toe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005474/en/

MANSCAPED's all-in-one bundle, The Platinum Package 4.0, is designed to offer the very best grooming routine from head-to-toe. (Photo: Business Wire)

"MANSCAPED began in the groin, but we have rapidly evolved into a lifestyle brand that encompasses men's personal care," said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. "This launch combines all of our best-selling tools and formulations in one complete full-body grooming routine as part of our commitment to continuously innovate beyond-the-groin by offering premium products that support men's self-care."

The Platinum Package 4.0 thoughtfully combines MANSCAPED's revolutionary grooming tools with a host of full body formulations for the ultimate grooming experience. The ten-piece luxury bundle includes:

Dave Estrin, SVP of Global Marketing and Customer Experience, added, "Customer feedback on our new line of UltraPremium products has been exceptionally strong, and many Peak Hygiene Plan members are now regularly adding them to their replenishment boxes as part of their everyday grooming routine. By creating The Platinum Package 4.0, we are excited to accelerate awareness and trial of the UltraPremium lineup to consumers new to the MANSCAPED brand."

The Platinum Package 4.0 is available for purchase now throughout North America with international rollout to follow. Customers can shop the bundle on manscaped.com for $154.99 USD and $209.99 CAD.

On November 23, 2021, MANSCAPED announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. BLTS ("Bright Lights"). Upon closing of the business combination, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, the combined company will be named Manscaped Holdings, Inc. MANSCAPED intends to apply to list the common shares of the combined company on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol, "MANS."

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED™ is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over five million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED's collection is available internationally in 38 countries via manscaped.com and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target®, Best Buy, Macy's, and Military Exchanges in the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr and YouTube.

