Relyance AI Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Compliance Audit and Additions of Seasoned Security Experts to its Advisory Board

Company to Demonstrate Updates to its Source Code Analysis and Machine Learning Data Protection Platform at RSA 2022

Relyance AI, the leading provider of ML-powered privacy, data governance, and compliance solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II audit for its platform, as well as the addition of three experienced security executives to its Advisory Board. Gerhard Eschelbeck, former Chief Security Officer at Google, Ashok Banerjee, Vice President at VMWare Platform Services, and Mike Britton, CISO at Abnormal Security, will provide their domain expertise on both cybersecurity and privacy, enabling Relyance AI to continue providing the most innovative, relevant, and effective solutions to customers in the rapidly evolving industry, with an additional focus on meeting security requirements. The company also announced that it will demonstrate major updates to its data protection platform at RSA 2022.

Relyance AI will demonstrate its platform on June 6-9, 2022 in San Francisco, CA at RSA 2022, Booth #5583. The demonstration will include the latest version of the Relyance Compliance Inspector, a static-code analyzer, which performs intelligent data flow and control flow analysis on source code to allow for privacy and data governance risks to be highlighted and uncovered at the time of development. Agnostic to the DevOps toolchain and processes, the Relyance Compliance Inspector updates your privacy program at the same speed applications and infrastructure update. Relyance AI will also showcase support for multiple new programming languages at RSA 2022.

"Relyance AI approached privacy and data governance as an observability and change control problem, thus creating a solution that embeds within devops and engineering workflows at the same level of abstraction we embed and think about modern security infrastructure. My co-founder Leila and I are delighted to work with industry leading veterans including Mr. Eschelbeck, Mr. Banerjee, and Mr. Britton, who bring decades of experience as cybersecurity and privacy practitioners from companies including Google, VMware, Symantec, and Alliance Data," said Abhi Sharma, co-founder and co-CEO of Relyance AI. "Their domain expertise, technology depth, and wisdom guides our strategy as we continue our rapid growth trajectory and rewrite the playbook for trust and governance infrastructure."

In addition to its many platform and product updates, Relyance AI engaged a leading independent auditing firm to perform the SOC 2 Type II audit. The firm performed a thorough audit of its platform, conducted over a period of six months, and found that Relyance's service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the applicable trust services criteria and compliance with the commitments in its Privacy Notice, with no exceptions.

"Trust and security are tremendously important for our customers and Relyance AI as a company. The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit is evidence of our commitment to building the leading global data protection platform in the industry," said Leila Golchehreh, co-founder and co-CEO of Relyance AI. "As we continue to expand our product line focused on solving increasingly difficult data protection challenges, we remain dedicated to building a security-first data protection platform our customers can fully trust. Privacy by design and security by design have been top of mind from the very early days. It's exciting for us to reach this milestone to complement Relyance AI's technology, with the most innovative data protection platform in the industry."

"Traditional data protection solutions have relied on surveys and spreadsheets to support privacy, data governance, and compliance," said Gerhard Eschelbeck, former Chief Security Officer at Google. "Relyance AI is flipping the approach by leveraging machine learning to take a code-centric approach, and I am excited to lend my experience to help solve real customer problems."

Data privacy, compliance, privacy engineering, and data governance have always been pain points for organizations that process and interact with personal and sensitive information. There is typically constant friction and lack of a common language between engineering, security, data science, and legal teams.

Relyance AI's technology automatically maps personal and sensitive data processed within the organization's application and infrastructure. It then applies machine learning to scan contracts and policies, ensuring the contract legal provisions match how the data is actually processed. This unique approach transforms the way privacy programs are built and maintained, and enables organizations to match the speed of privacy and compliance operations to the speed of engineering, devops and business operations.

To see a demonstration of the Relyance AI platform, please visit the Relyance AI Booth #5583 at RSA 2022 during regular exhibit hours.

Can't make it to RSA 2022? Request a Demo to learn more about Relyance AI.

About Relyance AI

Relyance AI provides a complete privacy, data governance, and compliance solution for entire organizations to collaborate on data protection and compliance seamlessly on a single, intuitive platform. Using machine learning, Relyance AI learns an organization's contractual requirements and actual data processing at the code level, and then provides the visibility and insight needed to take action on critical privacy issues in real-time. The company counts iconic customers like Dialpad, Patreon, Samsara, ThriveTRM, True, the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Lively, Zwift, and others. For more information, visit relyance.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005469/en/