Provantage: An Advanced Facility Management Company that Goes Beyond Clean

Three Top-Rated Cleaning Companies in Ohio Partner to Provide Advanced Facility Solutions and Contactor Services

Three of Ohio's top-rated cleaning companies—QAC Services, LLC (QAC); Werner Services (WSI); and VIP Contractor Services (VIP); have joined forces to form Provantage, a specialized commercial cleaning and contractor services company that provides advanced facility solutions across a wide variety of industries and customer segments.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Provantage is a complete source for all things facility management and contractor services. By combining the capabilities and strengths of these three businesses, Provantage is well-positioned to serve a diverse portfolio of clients and industry sectors.

"All three companies shared a vision for providing premier building and facility solutions that go beyond just cleaning," says Provantage CEO, Justin D'Appolonia. "From specialized cleaning and sanitizing services to full scale maintenance programs and remote monitoring capabilities, Provantage offers more than just cleaning services. We offer comprehensive facility management solutions."

Founded in 1996, QAC emerged as a leading provider of cleaning and janitorial services in the central Ohio region. Pioneering both specific medical equipment cleaning and quality assured programs, QAC is a trusted resource to medical facilities, office buildings, and other spaces that require industrial cleaning.

Since 1985, WSI has provided high quality cleaning and janitorial services to education systems and office spaces in the Columbus metropolitan area.

With roots in residential cleaning, VIP has served central Ohio builders since 2003. VIP started as post-construction, pre-occupancy cleaning, but has grown to supplement builder needs by expanding into light labor efforts.

"Our goal is to be a one-stop shop and a trusted partner for our customers," says Jeff Leary, Provantage VP of Sales. "Whether it's medical, industrial, commercial, new construction, education, or another specialty market, Provantage is fully equipped to create an endless array of solutions tailored to meet the precise needs of our customers."

About Provantage

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Provantage is a complete source for all things facility management. As a leading facilities services and management company, our goal is to create innovative solutions for a diverse portfolio of clients and industry sectors. Learn more about Provantage and its services, as well as employment opportunities, at https://goprovantage.com/.

