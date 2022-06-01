Hinge Health Appoints Mario Queiroz as Chief Product Officer

Industry veteran brings a wealth of experience and expertise in building industry-leading products
Hinge Health, the world's #1 Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic™, today announced the appointment of Mario Queiroz as chief product officer. In this role, Queiroz will be responsible for driving the company's product strategy and innovations to make musculoskeletal (MSK) care more accessible, affordable, and equitable for employers and members. Queiroz is a widely respected product leader and previously led product functions at Palo Alto Networks, Google, and HP.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005414/en/
Mario Queiroz, chief product officer, Hinge Health (Photo: Business Wire)
"Mario is an exceptional product thinker and builder with a track record of developing some of the most popular consumer products in the world," said Gabriel Mecklenburg, co-founder and chairman, Hinge Health. "I'm really excited to welcome him to our leadership team as we continue to build magical experiences for our members."
Queiroz's appointment comes at a time when the company is growing its offering across the full continuum of MSK care. In April, the company announced a Women's Pelvic Health program to address the grossly underserved pelvic health needs of millions of women across America. This followed many product launches over the last year, including the release of HingeConnect for more seamless care between digital and in-person providers and Enso, wearable technology for electrical nerve stimulation. Hinge Health also acquired wrnch, one of the world's most advanced computer vision companies, for pose estimation. This technology will allow members to use the camera on their phones to guide them through a wider pool of exercises and treat areas that are difficult to assess with physical sensors – all through a modern, delightful member experience.
"Millions of Americans experience chronic back and joint pain. As someone deeply passionate about leading an active lifestyle, I understand how important it is for people to have easy access to comprehensive, top-quality pain care so they can keep living their lives to the fullest," said Mario Queiroz. "I am deeply inspired by Hinge Health's product vision for accessible and personalized care and the opportunity to shape experiences that can transform people's lives."
Queiroz brings nearly three decades of product leadership experience to Hinge Health. He most recently served as executive vice president of special projects at Palo Alto Networks, where he led the creation of a new product line to bring enterprise-grade cybersecurity to people's homes and to small businesses. Before Palo Alto Networks, Queiroz was at Google for 14 years. He led several of Google's biggest consumer hardware projects, from Chromecast to Google Home, to having last served as general manager and vice president of product management for Pixel smartphones. He also held various leadership roles at HP. Queiroz holds a Bachelor's and Master of Science in electrical engineering from Stanford University.
About Hinge Health
Hinge Health is building the world's most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. It is now the leading Digital MSK Clinic, used by four in five employers and 90% of health plans with a digital MSK solution. Hinge Health reduces MSK pain, surgeries, and opioid use by pairing advanced wearable sensors and computer vision technology with a comprehensive clinical care team of physical therapists, physicians, and health coaches. Hinge Health's HingeConnect integrates with 1 million+ in-person providers and enables real-time interventions for elective MSK surgeries, driving proven medical claims reduction. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is widely trusted by leading organizations, including Land O'Lakes, L.L. Bean, Salesforce, Self-Insured Schools of California, Southern Company, State of New Jersey, US Foods, and Verizon. Learn more at http://www.hingehealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005414/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.