Woebot Health Appoints Moses Ike as Chief Financial Officer

Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Moses Ike to the newly-created position of Chief Financial Officer, reporting to CEO Michael Evers. A member of the senior management team, Ike is responsible for the company's finance and administrative functions and will collaborate with Evers on strategic agreements, merger and acquisition (M&A) analysis and capitalization strategies.
"As we scale our company and expand our commercial operations, we needed a leader with proven experience in developing and maturing healthcare organizations," said Evers. "Moses has an impressive history of successfully facilitating growth and integrating companies within the healthcare system. He's joining at an important stage in our company and I know we'll benefit greatly from his diverse and successful management and transaction experience."
Ike is a board director on multiple venture capital and private equity-backed digital health companies and in the last decade has completed transactions valued at more than $5 billion. He joins Woebot Health from Paradigm Corporation where he was Vice President and Head of M&A and Corporate Development. In that role Ike oversaw all acquisitions, structural joint ventures and partnerships and worked closely with senior leadership to identify and nurture companies for acquisition. Prior to that he was Director of Venture Investments and Corporate Development for Blue Shield of California. There he oversaw the non profit health insurance company's corporate venture fund and directed the enterprise strategy for investments, M&A, joint ventures and de novo company creation.
"Access to mental health is critical to achieving ‘The Triple Aim,' and Woebot Health has taken a unique approach that is rooted in empathy and clinical rigor," said Ike. "I'm excited to be part of a company that is using technology in such an innovative way and look forward to us integrating our solutions within the broader healthcare system for even greater impact."
Ike holds a master's degree from the University of Southern California (USC) with a concentration in healthcare finance and was the recipient of the Norman Topping Scholarship. He also holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of California, San Diego.
About Woebot Health
Woebot Health is the world's first mental health ally for people and businesses, with products that put personal growth in people's hands, wherever they are. Our behavioral health platform combines sophisticated AI, decades of clinically-proven therapeutic research and an engaging relational agent called Woebot, which together form the foundation for delivering continuous care via purely digital, empathic and personalized apps that are easy to talk to and fit right into people's lives. For more information, visit woebothealth.com or follow Woebot on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
