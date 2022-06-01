Cinemark Movie Club is the First U.S. Exhibitor-Led Paid Membership Program to Hit the 1-Million-Member Milestone

Cinemark Movie Club offers big-screen benefits for members at a tremendous value and makes it easy to experience the joy of moviegoing with friends and family.

Movie Club members will have the chance to participate in a 1-million-point giveaway as well as special promotions and events to celebrate their contribution to this momentous milestone.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced today that Cinemark Movie Club has surpassed 1 million active members, and leads the industry with more than 3,000 members per theatre across its U.S. circuit. Launched in December 2017, Cinemark Movie Club was the first North American exhibitor-developed paid monthly membership program. The distinctive, transaction-based program is the first domestic theater subscription to achieve the 1-million-member milestone, underscoring its tremendous value proposition with guest satisfaction scores in excess of 90 percent.

"Cinemark developed Movie Club by listening closely to our movie fans, and we were the first exhibitor to launch an in-theatre movie subscription offering in North America. Our unique program appeals to a broad range of moviegoers with rollover benefits and concession discounts that entice members to visit more frequently while boosting loyalty to Cinemark," said Sean Gamble, Cinemark President & CEO. "Reaching the 1-million-member milestone reaffirms that our guests appreciate the exceptional benefits and incomparable value proposition that Movie Club membership provides."

With specialty Movie Club pricing on companion tickets, the ability to roll over monthly movie credits without expiration, and a 20 percent discount on concessions, the program makes it easy to share benefits and experience the joy of moviegoing with family and friends. Driven by these compelling features, Movie Club members visit Cinemark theatres three times more often than our average moviegoer with more frequent visits to the concession stand. Since the inception of the program, members have purchased more than 80 million tickets and 23 million orders of bingeworthy Cinemark popcorn.

1 Million Points to Celebrate 1 Million Members

To celebrate the historic milestone, Cinemark is giving Movie Club members the chance to win extra points and rewards through a 1-million-point giveaway. From June 1 through June 8, Movie Club members can participate in an online spin-to-win game, with one lucky spin that can earn them up to 280 points, enough to redeem a free movie ticket. Points can also be redeemed for other coveted prizes such as concession coupons and sweepstake entries. As a thank you for being the most devoted Movie Club members, Movie Club Platinum members will receive one additional spin and another shot at winning star-studded awards.

More About Movie Club

Cinemark Movie Club is a component of Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark's tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at Cinemark theatres. Members can redeem points for a variety of rewards, including movie tickets, concession deals, and movie merchandise, in addition to receiving exclusive benefits and perks. Members can join for free as a Movie Fan member, or upgrade to Movie Club for a monthly membership fee.

For $9.99 per month, Movie Club members experience unparalleled benefits, including:

One 2D ticket for any showtime, with the option to upgrade to premium formats for a nominal fee;

Additional tickets and companion tickets available at $9.99 member pricing;

Unused tickets roll over with no expiration and can be shared with friends and family;

A 20 percent concession discount every visit;

Ability to reserve seats and buy tickets in advance with NO online fees; and

Frictionless signup with no commitments.

Launched in September 2021, Movie Club Platinum is the premier tier that rewards the most loyal movie lovers with superstar benefits once they visit a Cinemark theatre 25 times or purchase 60 tickets within a calendar year. The platinum-level perks include:

Two additional movie credits once Platinum status is earned;

A 25 percent concession discount every visit;

Up to five additional companion tickets per transaction at member pricing;

All of this in addition to the benefits already provided by the regular membership.

Movie lovers can learn more and join Cinemark Movie Club at Cinemark.com/movieclub.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark CNK is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 520 theatres in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005562/en/