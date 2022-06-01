Flatiron Health Welcomes Javier Jimenez as Chief Medical Officer

Flatiron HealthⓇ today announced the appointment of Javier Jimenez, MD, MPH, as Chief Medical Officer, effective June 1, 2022. In his new role, Dr. Jimenez will drive our vision for integrated evidence, harnessing new approaches to oncology evidence generation through Flatiron's engaged care network and fit-for-purpose scientific methods and tools. His clinical expertise and proven leadership, as well as his extensive experience with real-world evidence, will continue to advance our scientific efforts and a future where we accelerate R&D and realize a more equitable and sustainable cancer care ecosystem. Dr. Jimenez succeeds Dr. Michael Vasconcelles, who will remain at Flatiron as a senior advisor through August 1, 2022.

"Our commitment to reimagining the infrastructure of cancer care is unwavering. Mike has been instrumental in elevating and deepening the expertise and focus of our scientific, clinical, and regulatory efforts, establishing the foundational building blocks for our path forward. I would like to thank him for his significant contributions to Flatiron, and for doing so with dedication and passion," said Carolyn Starrett, Flatiron CEO. "I'm pleased to welcome Javier as our new Chief Medical Officer, joining our executive team. Javier is a visionary and one of the most deeply experienced healthcare leaders in the field of real-world evidence and novel study design. Flatiron is approaching our ten-year anniversary as a company, and we are more passionate than ever to lay the groundwork for a world where cancer research and care are integrated and accelerated globally. Javier has been pursuing a similar vision as a Flatiron customer since our inception."

Prior to Flatiron, Dr. Jimenez served as Executive Vice President, Real World Evidence and Late Phase at Syneos Health, with expertise spanning Clinical Development, Medical Affairs, Market Access and Product Commercialization. During his time at Syneos Health, Dr. Jimenez grew the RWE function, integrating RWE solutions experts, data and analytics, innovation and RWE clinical operations, while driving the RWD and analytics and technology company strategy. Dr. Jimenez started his journey in the pharmaceutical industry over twenty years ago, first spending sixteen years leading Medical Evidence, Observational Research, Epidemiology, Regulatory, and HTA teams across the US and Europe at AstraZeneca, while building Phase IIIb/IV design and delivery capabilities as well. Dr. Jimenez's vast experience in Oncology includes leading AstraZeneca's collaboration with ASCO's CancerLinQ. Following his time at AstraZeneca, Dr. Jimenez spent four years building the RWE, Advance Analytics and Clinical Outcomes functions at Sanofi to support all Sanofi Global Business units, as well as developing technology, tools and capabilities to leverage RWD and generate insights. As an MD and Epidemiologist by training, Dr. Jimenez is a passionate champion and key opinion leader in the use of real-world data to transform regulatory decision making and in the design of novel clinical trials. Dr. Jimenez's recent research contributions span hypoglycemia predictive modeling in patients with Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk prevention, management in clinical practice settings and use of RWD to identify novel indications for products in development and build research-grade RWD.

"I am incredibly honored to join Flatiron, a global leader and pioneer in real-world evidence in oncology," said Dr. Jimenez. "Flatiron is at a transformative point in its trajectory, working to create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem - and I am inspired to be a part of an organization that is committed to improving lives by learning from the experience of every cancer patient."

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company dedicated to helping cancer centers thrive and deliver better care for patients today and tomorrow. Through clinical and data science, we translate patient experiences into real-world evidence to improve treatment, inform policy, and advance research. Cancer is smart. Together, we can be smarter. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005311/en/