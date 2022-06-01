Schneider Electric's ArcBlok Receives Industry Recognition as Most Innovative New Technology

Arc flash mitigation solution recognized as Best Power Product and Most Innovative New Technology by Electro Expo

New line side arc isolation and prevention technology for low voltage motor control centers and switchboards protects people and equipment from incident damage – as highlighted in NFPA 70E Annex O.2.3(5)

Easy-to-use, cost-effective and small footprint design enables proactive identification and mitigation of arc flash risks

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced that its flash mitigation solution, ArcBlok™, was recognized as the Best Power Product and Most Innovative New Technology at the Electro Expo 2022.

ArcBlok is a game-changing innovation designed specifically for the line side of equipment, which poses the highest risk of injury to electrical contractors from incident energy exposure during an arc flash. The award-winning offer is an easy-to-use, passive, and cost-effective solution that protects people and equipment by reducing the potential damage and effects of arc flash incidents.

Designed for low voltage monitor control centers and switchboards (currently up to 2500A), the solution is equipped with digital thermal monitoring to help end users, facilities mangers, and more identify potential hazards. Specifically, ArcBlok includes the following features that bring a renewal of performance to flash mitigation:

PowerPacT P Molded Circuit Breaker : Designed to protect electrical systems from damage caused by overloads and short circuits and listed to UL489 Standard and Certified to Canadian Standard C22.2 No. 5

: Designed to protect electrical systems from damage caused by overloads and short circuits and listed to UL489 Standard and Certified to Canadian Standard C22.2 No. 5 Steel Barriers: Built to keep foreign objects, such as hands, a dropped nut or screwdriver from entering the energized line side

Built to keep foreign objects, such as hands, a dropped nut or screwdriver from entering the energized line side Redesigned MCC Interiors: Includes a robust enclosure with new lifting handles, outward facing bolts for easy alignment, and a separate phase for interior barriers to contain and extinguish arc flash events for the line side conductors

Includes a robust enclosure with new lifting handles, outward facing bolts for easy alignment, and a separate phase for interior barriers to contain and extinguish arc flash events for the line side conductors Wireless Thermal Sensors: Monitors thermal readings and transmits data to a mobile device while maintenance personnel stand outside the arc flash zone to review

Monitors thermal readings and transmits data to a mobile device while maintenance personnel stand outside the arc flash zone to review Vents: Directs arc flash energy and minimizes potential impact of arc flash events

"ArcBlok is the embodiment of Schneider Electric's commitment to safety and giving customers tools that increase personnel and building safety while improving operations," said Michael Lotfy, SVP Power Products NAM Hub at Schneider Electric. "We're thrilled to receive industry recognition for our innovative ArcBlok solution. ArcBlok is a cost-effective solution to proactively identify and mitigate the dangerous risks posed by arc flashes, and we look forward to continue providing the next-generation tools the industry relies on to do their job as easily and safely as possible."

Equipped with digital insights for predictive analysis and maintenance, ArcBlok can prevent arc flash incidents by enabling systems to isolate line side electrical conductors, reducing the likelihood of accidental contact. In the event an arc flash occurs, the innovative solution reduces incident energy exposure to less than 1.2 cal/cm2 on the line side and extinguishes it in less than one cycle (16ms) — reducing potential damage to equipment and personnel.

ArcBlok was built to meet customers' increasing demands for a simpler and safer solution to address their incident energy. The system provides customers a way to install, commission and service for less costs, while simultaneously minimizing equipment downtime and reducing personal protective equipment requirements without compromising safety. Based on feedback from customers, SE plans to expand their family of ArcBlok offers with a new addition anticipated to launch later this year.

The Electro Expo Product Achievement Awards Program recognizes industry leaders for professionalism, ingenuity and originality in the power, lighting, communication systems and clean energy areas. Judges from across the industry chose winners based on specific criteria that recognizes a company's devotion to product superiority and customer satisfaction. The Best Power Product is awarded to the most distinguished power product in the industry. The Most Innovative New Technology award is given based on a company's demonstration of excellence through superior implementation of a new technology or innovative approach to the use of the technology.

Schneider Electric will showcase the award-winning ArcBlok and other innovative products and solutions that protect people and enhance equipment and building safety at the 2022 NFPA Conference & Expo® in Boston, June 6–9. Customers, media and analysts can learn about the solutions at Schneider Electric's Safety Booth (#958) inside the Electrical Pavilion.

To learn more about ArcBlok, visit the ArcBlok product page on Schneider Electric's website. Purchases can be through Schneider Electric.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Blog

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005544/en/