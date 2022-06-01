Molina Healthcare of New Mexico Fresh Produce Delivery Partnership Improves Health Outcomes for Members

As part of an ongoing effort to address social determinants of health impacting New Mexicans, Molina Healthcare of New Mexico ("Molina") has partnered with FarmboxRx to expand a custom food delivery program focused on outcomes for Molina Medicare Advantage members and Molina Marketplace members under maternal care. The partnership will advance health equity for Molina members living in food deserts; home-bound individuals due to health conditions, mobility, or transportation challenges; and maternal populations.

"Molina's partnership with FarmboxRx ensures our members can access nutritious foods that help them live a healthier life and avoid diet-based health challenges impacting far too many New Mexicans," said David Nater, plan president of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. "We are proud of our work addressing the health disparities existing throughout New Mexico and are pleased to expand this program and reach even more of our members."

Qualifying Molina New Mexico members enrolled in the program receive monthly boxes upon completion of activities aimed to improve health outcomes. Boxes contain fresh produce, health literacy resources, healthy recipes, and nutrition tips.

Results from the 2021 program show participating members demonstrated:

Improved engagement with doctor office visits, lab completion, and vaccinations;

A 95% completion rate of Health Risk Appraisal (HRA); and

A six-times higher rate of engagement, versus non-participants, with the completion of HRAs, detection of behavioral health indicators, wellness goal identification, and an increase in health screening visits.

"We know how life-changing it is to have consistent access to healthy foods, especially for those living with chronic conditions or mobility and transportation limitations," said Ashley Tyrner, founder of FarmboxRx. "Our partnership with Molina shows the impact of bridging the accessibility gap for those facing such challenges and the remarkable results that the FarmboxRx program has on the improvement of health and well-being."

Videos profiling the impact of this program on Molina members are featured here.

About Molina Healthcare of New Mexico

Molina Healthcare of New Mexico has been providing government-funded, quality health care since 1998. The Company serves members through Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace programs throughout New Mexico. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, served approximately 5.1 million members as of March 31, 2022. For more information about Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

About FarmboxRx

FarmboxRx is an engagement and technology platform that breaks down barriers to health equity through nutrition and health literacy. With a focus on addressing the root cause of healthcare inequities, FarmboxRx delivers proactive and preventative interventions through high-tech, high-touch programs. Their customizable member engagement programs support sustainable, scalable, and long-lasting quality outcomes through nutritious foods for Healthcare Organizations nationwide. Visit www.farmboxrx.com to learn more.

