"Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience" Produced in Partnership with the National Geographic Society Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Tomb Discovery

North America's First Immersive Experience Focused on King Tut to Arrive in Vancouver this Fall

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, commemorates the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time. As the first Canadian city named to host the highly anticipated exhibition, Vancouver will welcome Beyond King Tut to the Vancouver Convention Centre East this October.

National Geographic's Beyond King Tut will take visitors on a time-traveling journey flooded with sight, sound and intrigue through the world of King Tut—the boy who reigned as pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago—and the discovery of his tomb and treasures in 1922. The discovery of the intact tomb of King Tut captured the imagination of the world, and the mysteries surrounding the tomb still resonate today. Drawing from the storied archives of the National Geographic Society, the exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery made possible with state-of-the-art projection mapping to invite visitors into the golden king's world like never before.

"Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut," said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public experiences for the National Geographic Society. "New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history's influence on our present and future generations."

Beyond King Tut is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Immersive Experiences. Paquin Entertainment Group's exhibition portfolio includes the acclaimed Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet exhibitions that have attracted more than 3 million visitors around the world.

The North American debut of the award-winning virtual reality experience "Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb" will be presented alongside Beyond King Tut as an optional add-on experience. Created by immersive cinematic storytelling company CityLights and voiced by lauded English actor Hugh Bonneville, the groundbreaking experience whisks guests through a photorealistic version of King Tut's tomb and all its treasures, just as archeologist Howard Carter and his financier Lord Carnarvon found it when they first peered inside in 1922.

In addition to the premiere of Beyond King Tut, National Geographic is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut's tomb in November 2022 with content including a documentary and a National Geographic magazine feature.

Prospective Beyond King Tut guests can sign up for tour date announcements and waitlist registration for priority access to tickets ahead of the public on-sale at http://www.beyondkingtut.com/.

About Immersive Experiences

With a mission to create pioneering and unforgettable experiences for audiences through the power of immersive storytelling, Immersive Experiences is harnessing the expertise of cultural events industry veterans to lead the evolution of immersive cultural content including Beyond King Tut in 2022.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Paquin Entertainment Group

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver, Nashville and San Diego. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world's premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com.

