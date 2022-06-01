Original Song and Music Video for "Taste So Good" Bring Together Diverse Faces, Voices and Advocates Including Gus Kenworthy, Patricia Arquette, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kornbread, Kerri Colby, Jorgeous, Willow Pill, Vincint, MNEK, Hayley Kiyoko and A Surprise Guest to Launch New Cann Lite Flavors

Cann, a queer-founded, leading cannabis-infused beverage company, today announced its 2022 Pride campaign in collaboration with Weedmaps MAPS, a premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and learn about cannabis and cannabis products. The campaign celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with the launch of its first-ever original song and music video – "Taste So Good," a rallying cry and anthem for a movement focused on radical inclusivity.

Cann and Weedmaps "Say Gay" with Diverse Star Studded Campaign Celebrating Queer Joy, Inclusivity and Cannabis (Graphic: Business Wire)

The song and video feature an all-star diverse cast, including Gus Kenworthy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Hayley Kiyoko, Vincint, and LGBTQ+ ally (and co-founder of cannabis consumption lounge Fantom Flower) Patricia Arquette, and are joined by top drag performers from season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race: Kornbread, Kerri Colby, Jorgeous, as well as newly crowned winner, Willow Pill. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter-producer MNEK is also a featured vocalist on the song.

"As a queer-founded brand, it was a dream come true to work on this campaign with the most amazing tribe of queer icons and celebrity allies to introduce the new Lite flavors while championing our message of equality for Pride," said Luke Anderson, Co-Founder of Cann. "By casting the most diverse supergroup of trailblazers imaginable, spanning sexuality and gender identity spectrums, this campaign reminds everyone just how empty the world would be if we submit to narratives of LGBTQ+ erasure. In a world where ‘Don't Say Gay' is gaining momentum, we're excited to promote a utopia of queer joy."

Weedmaps will serve as a premier destination to find Cann's newest and historical flavors and offers the opportunity to discover and engage with LGBTQ+ owned cannabis businesses through the platform. In Weedmaps' "2021: Cannabis in America" report, studies found that only 13% of cannabis consumers know if their cannabis retailer reflects a specific ownership type, such as LGBTQ+, but more than 37% say they want to shop with LGBTQ+-owned cannabis businesses.

"The LGBTQ+ community has been at the forefront of many significant moments in history that have brought the cannabis industry to where it is today, and with our mission to promote inclusivity within the cannabis economy, it was a natural decision to collaborate with Cann on this pride campaign," said Juanjo Feijoo, CMO of Weedmaps. "We share a similar vision and understand the importance of standing up for this community to ensure everyone feels welcome and accepted in the cannabis industry and empowered to grow their business. We're excited to rally behind bold and impactful LGBTQ+ voices and advocates in an effort to further support and provide opportunity to this important community."

The vibrant track "Taste So Good" was written by singer, songwriter and record producer Leland (who has produced for Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez and others) and draws inspiration from iconic love anthem Lady Marmalade, with each of the vocal talents having their own solo moment. The video was produced by world renowned music video production company London Alley (who has produced and directed for Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande among others), directed by one of the top queer directors, Jake Wilson (who has directed for Lizzo, Cher and others), creative directed by Luke Anderson (Co-Founder of Cann) and queer creative collective House of Avalon (who style Lizzo, Symone and others) and supported by Elias Talbot (who was the DP for Industry Baby, WAP and others) with the support of London Alley's branding incubator, Side Street.

"Our collaboration was a celebratory hybrid between the entertainment and marketing space," said Brandon Bonfiglio, Executive Producer, London Alley. "We leveraged the internal capabilities within London Alley, from song creation and distribution to music video execution, while incorporating major brands. It's a thrilling look into the future of our industry, and I'm excited for what's next."

"We continue to see disparity in the cannabis space as it relates to the LGBTQ+ community and this campaign is aimed at changing that narrative and celebrating inclusivity and opportunity," said Jake Bullock, Co-Founder and CEO of Cann. "We're excited to work with Weedmaps, a partner that is equally passionate about advancing the cannabis industry in these areas. That means looking at many of the problems and challenges our industry faces, including social equity, transparency, and inclusivity, and working to tackle them head on."

Cann's new Lite offerings come in four unique, delicious flavors: Honeydew Mint, Cloudy Apple Rhubarb, Tangerine Hops, and Golden Citrus Bark. Each Lite contains the same 2MG THC and 4MG CBD dosage of a regular Cann with no added sugar and less than 10 calories each. All four Lite flavors are available for purchase across California; Tangerine Hops is available in Illinois and Massachusetts; and all Cann core flavors are available for purchase in California, Nevada, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ontario and British Columbia. Find a Cann retailer nearest you via Weedmaps.com or at drinkcann.com. For more information on Cann, visit www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram. For more information on Weedmaps, visit Weedmaps.com or visit @weedmaps on Instagram. To view the brands' "Taste So Good" music video, visit https://youtu.be/ViNALW35WkE, and for additional details on the campaign, visit www.weedmaps.com/pride-drinkcann.

About Cann

Founded in Los Angeles by Harvard and Stanford graduates Luke Anderson and Jake Bullock, Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage across America. Since its launch in 2019, Cann has become a rapidly expanding international brand by winning over canna-curious and sober-curious consumers and redefining social drinking. Cann offers a range of microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting buzz with a strength similar to a beer or glass of wine. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, preservatives, or cannabis taste. Cann's social tonics won first place at BevNET's New Beverage Showdown in 2019, following in the footsteps of mainstream grocery products like Health-Ade Kombucha, MALK, and RISE Brewing.

The brand is backed by innovative and forward-thinking celebrities with diverse backgrounds in wellness, activism and philanthropy including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. Cann can be purchased in California, Nevada, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, Rhode Island, Ontario and British Columbia. For more information, visit www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram. For Canada, visit drinkcann.ca or @drinkcannada on Instagram.

About WM Technology

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace, Weedmaps, with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions, WM Business, sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company's mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.

The Company's technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. WM Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps' consumer experience, create labor efficiencies, and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

About London Alley

London Alley a production company, operating at the cross-cultural intersection of music, film, creative and advertising. They cut their teeth in production, working with the most talented directors and celebrities. They've produced music videos like Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and Lil Nas X's Industry Baby and are now using the inspiration of music videos to drive work across commercials, TV and films.

