CRN Recognizes NWN Carousel in the Top 10% of the 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

NWN Carousel, the leading integrated cloud communications service provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again named the company to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list for the 11th consecutive year. NWN Carousel was honored as #53 on the Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

An integrated cloud communications service provider (CCSP), NWN Carousel delivers a hybrid work experience for millions of users across 7,000 of North America's leading organizations. Over the past two years, NWN Carousel's cloud communications services have enabled businesses, government agencies and educational institutions to evolve and thrive during the pandemic by empowering their remote workers and transforming their work experience. The company's proprietary Experience Management Platform (EMP) allows customers to navigate hybrid work, improve operational efficiency and increase productivity and collaboration.

"Our team is honored to once again be named to CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," said Jim Sullivan, president and CEO or NWN Carousel. "Delivering differentiated cloud communications solutions has allowed our customers to seamlessly support and secure their hybrid workforces. I want to thank and congratulate the NWN Carousel team for delivering incredible growth, and CRN for recognizing our organization as a leading service provider in North America."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America's 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere - all delivered as a cloud service that's simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. © 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

