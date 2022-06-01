Velocity Solutions Announces VelocityConnector™ to Enable Efficient and Secure API Connections to Disparate Banking Data Systems

Velocity Solutions announces the VelocityConnector™ to enable banks and credit unions to access data across disparate banking systems and give fintech providers a more efficient integration method through its set of APIs powered by the Velocity Intelligent Platform®.

The Velocity Intelligent Platform is an innovative, machine-led banking management platform that powers all of Velocity's solutions, streamlines and optimizes disparate data and provides the transparency that community financial institutions need to analyze their lines of business with a 360-degree view. The VelocityConnector™ allows third-party fintechs to implement their solution on top of a single API provided by the Velocity Intelligent Platform, rather than dealing with individual core processing system integrations.

"The VelocityConnector gives our community bank and credit union clients the power to launch new features and services much faster than custom core integration development and batch file processing," said Mike Triggiano, EVP of Product Management and Corporate Development. "We currently have several industry-leading fintech partners and banking clients using the VelocityConnector to implement their solutions on top of the Velocity Intelligent Platform, and we expect that number to increase as we continue to develop innovative new product features and functionality."

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of technology solutions that drive revenue, service and compliance for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity's solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics, manages risk, and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

