Performance Food Group Company Announces Executive Leadership Promotion

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) PFGC is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved promotions to Executive Vice President for three senior leaders: Don Bulmer, Chief Information Officer (CIO); Erika Davis, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Brent King, General Counsel & Secretary, effective immediately. All three continue to report to George Holm, Chairman and CEO.
"Today's announcement is well-deserved recognition of the contributions Don, Erika and Brent make to PFG's success," said Mr. Holm. "Their strong leadership of PFG's key support areas positions us to attract and develop the talent PFG's needs, deliver innovative solutions, and successfully integrate new additions to PFG's family of companies. These three leaders have each added deep industry experience to the diverse expertise they brought with them to PFG, and I am proud to serve with them on PFG's senior leadership team."
- Mr. Bulmer became PFG's Senior Vice President & CIO in March 2019, after serving as Vice President of Corporate Information Technology and a member of Vistar's senior leadership team since 2013. Before joining Vistar, he held IT leadership roles with ProBuild Holdings and Gates Corporation, both in Denver, and with Nupremis Inc., a start-up based in Boulder, Colo. Mr. Bulmer earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from Colorado State University and a master's degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Colorado-Denver.
- Ms. Davis joined PFG as Senior Vice President & CHRO in July 2019, after a 26-year career with Owens & Minor. There, she served in senior leadership roles for nearly 20 years, including as Chief Administrative Officer, Corporate Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President Operations & Administration and Senior Vice President Human Resources – a position she held for 12 years. Ms. Davis earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond and a master's in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
- Mr. King joined PFG as Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary in March 2016. Prior to that he served as Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary for global manufacturer Tredegar Corporation. Mr. King held the role of Vice President & General Counsel for Hilb Rogal and Hobbs Company, a publicly traded insurance and risk management broker, and served as a partner with the law firm of Williams Mullen. Mr. King holds a bachelor's degree in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Richmond School of Law.
About Performance Food Group Company
Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG's success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005789/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.