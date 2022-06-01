Perfect Corp. Pledges Support for United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles to Further Promote Gender Equality

Female-led Beauty and Fashion Tech SaaS AI & AR Solutions Provider continues its commitment to advancing opportunities for women in the workplace

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has announced its pledge of support for the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles. Through this endorsement, Perfect Corp. joins more than 3,000 business leaders across the globe who have committed to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace. Led by Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. is dedicated to advancing opportunities for women and creating a workplace environment where women are inspired to achieve their dreams. The beauty and fashion tech firm has made great strides to develop female leadership and empower female employees pursuing careers in tech, as 62% of Perfect Corp.'s management-level employees in the United States are women.

Perfect Corp. Joins Global Network Committed to Gender Equality and ESG

Gender equality has become a crucial component of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) initiatives as companies around the world look to close the gender equity gap and create workplace environments that provide equal opportunities to men and women. With Perfect Corp.'s endorsement of the Women's Empowerment Principles, the company joins a global network of private sector businesses committed to affecting change and gender equality in the workplace. An initiative put forth by UN Women and UN Global Compact, the Women's Empowerment Principles consist of 7 principles that companies can implement in order to create fair workplace cultures that develop and support female employees. The Women's Empowerment Principles are informed by real-life business practices and input gathered from across the globe with the ultimate goal of creating safe environments and equal opportunities for women around the world.

Perfect Corp. Inspires Women around the World to Pursue Their Dreams

To further support women around the world in the pursuit their dreams, Perfect Corp. recently sponsored 25-year-old Hong Trinh, a sustainability advocate, in her journey to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Hong Trinh is the youngest German woman to complete this milestone.

Empowering Women in Tech and Creating a Culture of Inclusivity

"At Perfect Corp., we are dedicated to creating a workplace culture that will empower the next generation of women," said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, "As we partner with businesses across the world to support the Women's Empowerment Principles, we are committed to creating an environment of equality that will encourage women to dream big, embrace change, and never give up. Together, we can inspire a future of innovators who embrace challenges with the confidence necessary to achieve the impossible and break barriers."

