MACOM to Demonstrate RF and Microwave Amplifiers, Switches and Filters at IMS 2022

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will demonstrate a wide range of new products at IEEE's International Microwave Symposium ("IMS") in Denver, Colorado, June 21 – 23, 2022, Booth #6050. MACOM's booth will feature new product demonstrations optimized for Telecom, SATCOM, Aerospace and Defense, Test and Measurement and Industrial applications. MACOM will host ten live demonstrations during IMS week.
Customers may schedule a live demonstration between June 21st and 23rd. The live demonstrations will be hosted by MACOM's Design, Applications and Sales Engineering teams. MACOM invites its customers to ask questions and interact with MACOM staff during the demonstrations. To schedule a demo, please contact MACOM sales or email our team at demos@macom.com.
IMS 2022 Product Demonstration Categories Include:
RF AND MICROWAVE AMPLIFIERS
- AEROSPACE - MACOM's new, customizable RF Pallet designs using MACOM PURE CARBIDETM GaN amplifiers and integrated power management solutions.
- RADAR - High-voltage power amplifier with greater than 4.5kW output power performance.
- SATCOM - Ka-Band GaN MMICs for pulsed and continuous wave (CW) power applications, and advanced E-Band MMIC solutions with industry-leading power amplifier combiner using waveguide WR-12 packaging.
- 5G TELECOM - 8W and 10W Power Amplifier Modules (PAMs) for mMIMO applications.
BAW FILTERS
MACOM will showcase its first Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) filter products for Industrial and Defense. The high-performance, chip-scale filters will be integrated into a switched filter bank and customized signal chain to demonstrate their selectivity and power-handling capability.
SWITCHES:
The switch product demonstrations will showcase MACOM's high-frequency Silicon on Insulator (SOI) and AlGaAs switch performance. MACOM's application team can provide customers insight into selecting the best technology for their broadband, test and measurement or other industrial applications.
Show Information:
Exhibition Hall: Colorado Convention Center
Tuesday, June 21: 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM
Wednesday, June 22: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM
Thursday, June 23: 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM
For more information about IMS 2022 please visit: IMS 2022
About MACOM
MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more visit www.macom.com.
