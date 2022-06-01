Valmont and Ericsson Close Acquisition of ConcealFab

Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI, a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced the closing of its previously-announced agreement to acquire a majority interest in ConcealFab, an industry leader in 5G infrastructure and passive intermodulation (PIM) mitigation solutions. Ericsson, a global leader in 5G technology, has also reinvested their ConcealFab equity and holds a minority position in ConcealFab.
The acquisition advances Valmont's Telecom strategy by incorporating innovative 5G infrastructure and PIM mitigation solutions into its advanced infrastructure portfolio.
"Closing the acquisition cements the next phase of Valmont's infrastructure strategy, particularly in the telecommunication space," said Aaron Schapper, group president, Infrastructure. "The shared knowledge and expertise between Valmont, Ericsson, and ConcealFab will elevate our ability to meet the integrated telecommunication needs of the future and will accelerate our growth strategy."
Founded in 2007 in Colorado Springs, CO., ConcealFab has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Telecom industry. ConcealFab's first-to-market innovative solutions, customer-centric strategy, and established partnerships with wireless operators, utilities, and major OEMs have played a key role in their rapid growth and will continue to support future expansion. Combined with Valmont and Ericsson's portfolio of products, services, and manufacturing footprint, the acquisition provides the opportunity to immediately accelerate expansion in the concealment, PIM solutions, and RF markets.
About Valmont Industries, Inc.
For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we're Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.
