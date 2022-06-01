Fortune International Acquires North Bay Seafood Inc. to Strengthen Gulf States Distribution

Fortune International, LLC ("Fortune" or the "Company"), the country's leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, announced today the acquisition of North Bay Seafood Inc., which expands the Company's operations in the Gulf States and increases its presence with large retail customers in the region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in D'Iberville, Mississippi, North Bay Seafood is a distributor of fresh oysters and frozen seafood products. The company has been owned and operated since 1986 by founder Carl Dreiling and his son Danny, growing to become a premier provider of seafood to retail customers and large food service chains in the region. As part of today's sale, Danny will continue with Fortune as a Director of New Business Development.

The acquisition will bolster Fortune's services by expanding its reach throughout the entire state of Mississippi and parts of Arkansas, as well as expanding service to North Bay's current customers in Alabama. Fortune will grow to approximately 40 employees in the region, with the majority continuing to work from its main facility in Mobile, Ala.

"We have worked with North Bay Seafood for many years locally and we are excited to welcome them to our growing Fortune family," said President and CEO Sean O'Scannlain. "The addition of North Bay will allow us to further expand our footprint in the Gulf, as well as reach new customers in new markets. We continue to expand Fortune's geographic footprint across the U.S., and we're excited about the pipeline of founder-led companies that wish to partner with us to gain both enhanced distribution efficiency and expanded growth opportunities for their employees and customers."

Today's transaction marks Fortune's second in 2022 following its acquisition in March of Union, New Jersey-based D'Artagnan, Inc., a preferred supplier of free-range meat and all-natural organic poultry, game, foie gras, mushrooms and truffles. Since the launch of Fortune's acquisition strategy in 2012, the Company has completed 14 acquisitions including: JDY Gourmet (2012); Chef Martin Old World Butcher Shop (2014); Coastal Seafoods (2016); Morey's Seafood International of Missouri, Classic Provisions Inc. and Jubilee Seafoods (2019); Seattle Fish of Missouri (2020), EuroGourmet and Neesvig's (2020); C.C.T. Logistics, Inc., Meat Processors Inc. and Ocean Harvest Wholesale (2021); and D'Artagnan, Inc. and North Bay Seafood, Inc. (2022).

Fortune International, LLC

Fortune International, LLC, is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live, and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. The company handles more than 10,000 seafood and gourmet products daily, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by its quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services more than 10,000 customers throughout the Central and Southeastern United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. For more information, please visit www.fortunefishco.net.

