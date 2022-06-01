Saint-Gobain North America Launches its 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities Philanthropic Program

$250,000 will be awarded to transform educational spaces in MA, PA and GA, after a public vote on social media

Saint-Gobain North America today announced the official launch of its 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program, which will lead to the company donating $250,000 of its building materials solutions later this year to transform educational spaces in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Georgia after a public vote on social media.

Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities is an annual initiative that is designed to enhance spaces and buildings to make the "world a better home" for the company's colleagues, customers and communities worldwide. This year the program focuses on partnering with schools – specifically public, vocational, technical and charter high schools – to create or transform educational spaces in order to enrich learning opportunities and build healthier, vibrant, and more sustainable educational environments.

Schools in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Georgia are eligible to qualify for the program. Candidates must first submit a SFRC application online from June 1 through July 31, 2022, and must be located in one of the below counties. Lastly, from September 7 through 30, the public will vote on a school in each location to receive a donation that will improve the school's building, educational spaces and programs.

"At Saint-Gobain, we have a shared ambition for the wellbeing of everyone and a purpose to make the world a better home," said Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed. "The Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program gives us the opportunity to share our purpose with communities where our colleagues work and live – and this year we are most excited to give students the opportunity to have more resourceful, comfortable, and eco-friendly spaces that will enable more innovation, creativity and learning in the classroom."

Eligible Counties by State Georgia Massachusetts Pennsylvania Athens-Clarke County Worcester County Chester County Fayette County Middlesex County Delaware County Jackson County Norfolk County Montgomery County Madison County Philadelphia Newton County Walton County

To learn more about Saint-Gobain North America's Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program, check out our website for more information https://www.sustainingfuturesraisingcommunities.com/.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 115 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm's slogan "Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed," inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings. www.certainteed.com.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME."

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

More than 166,000 employees, located in 75 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

