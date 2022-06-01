Fiber Broadband Association's Fiber Connect 2022 Proof of Concept Demonstrations Show How Fiber Goes Further

Calix, Ciena, COS Systems, DZS, IP Infusion, Nokia explore fiber's unlimited possibilities in real-world situations

As the nation heads into a historic and transformative fiber broadband era, the Fiber Broadband Association today announced the Fiber Connect 2022 Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstrations that will take place on the Expo Hall Show Floor, June 13-14, 2022. The PoC Showcase features a series of collaborative projects from Fiber Broadband Association member companies and their partners demonstrating why fiber is more robust, reliable, and best-suited over alternative broadband technology options to support innovative broadband services and close the digital divide. Nine companies will participate in six different PoC demonstrations focused on the applications and services driving demand for unlimited capacity in the access network.

"If capacity is unlimited, the possibilities are limitless and the PoC Showcase only scratches the surface of the possibilities enabled by fiber," said Gary Bolton, President and CEO at Fiber Broadband Association. "These demonstrations illustrate how fiber broadband is the only communication infrastructure capable of supporting the long-term connectivity goals of the nation's communities and the capacity-intensive services and applications consumers want and need in their daily lives."

The Fiber Connect 2022 PoC demonstrations will showcase how operators can leverage the limitless capacity that fiber delivers to support applications such as smart city, smart home, telehealth, 5G, and IoT. Located in the Fiber Connect Expo Hall's Red Zone, the 2022 PoCs include:

Deliver a Superior Subscriber Experience in a Rapidly Changing Environment In this PoC, Calix will highlight how operators can layer value-added services in smart homes and provide critical peace-of-mind benefits to subscribers. Services could include cybersecurity, parental controls and device/application prioritization, network management, and self-help/self-install.



Supporting Cities to Get Smarter and More Connected with an Open and Scalable Residential Broadband Solution Ciena, Plume, and Benu Networks will demonstrate how a city can implement a next-generation network using an open, optimized, and highly scalable solution. This solution supports the city's communication requirements to become smarter and more efficient while providing high-capacity broadband services for schools, libraries, and residences in urban, suburban, and rural areas.



Cutting-Edge Technologies Create Perfect Storm for Health Care Access and More in Medina County, OH Showcasing collaboration between Lit Communities, COS Systems, and Calix, this PoC will highlight a customer self-driven online marketplace and zero touch automatic provisioning of services, including secure, stable connections with local healthcare system remote telehealth services.



Enabling 5G, Smart Cities/Spaces, and IoT Services with Network Edge Transport and 100/200/400G Coherent Optics DZS will demonstrate in this PoC how transport capacity at the edge of the network can be transformed to meet the bandwidth requirements and densification driven by the deployment of 5G services for consumers, smart cities/spaces, and vertical industry/IoT applications. It will showcase how technologies that are ordinarily present in the network core (terabit-class L2/3 routing and tunable coherent DWDM optics) now have a role at the edge of the network in cell site routers and for environmentally hardened fronthaul/midhaul/backhaul at the 100G level and above per site.



Multi-Service, Converged, Broadband Aggregation In this PoC, IP Infusion will illustrate how an open, router platform hosted on white box hardware can readily aggregate multi-service traffic at scale (32 Gbps to > 8 Tbps and higher) from a variety of multi-vendor Optical Line Terminal (OLT) form factors based on IP Infusion's OcNOS common software platform. Benefits include significantly reduced CapEx, OpEx, and management costs, while facilitating adoption of Best of Breed technologies.



Fiber for our Broadband Future Now​ In this PoC demo, Nokia will show how fiber capacity increases from GPON to XGS-PON and beyond simply by adding wavelengths to a single strand of glass. It will explore new services and use cases that can converge onto a high-speed fiber connection to spark new opportunities for consumers, businesses, and communities. It will show on live equipment how with additional wavelengths and new technologies we can unlock the capacity of the networks that we build today for the benefit of generations to come.



Detailed descriptions of each PoC demonstration are available on the Fiber Connect 2022 mobile application, available for attendees to download at the event. PoC demos will run continuously during Expo Hall hours. Leading industry analysts in attendance at Fiber Connect 2022 will serve as judges for the Fiber Connect PoC Awards. Awards will be given out Wednesday morning, June 15, in three categories: Most Innovative PoC, Best Community Impact, and Game Changer.

Fiber Connect 2022 runs June 12 – 15 at Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, and is where the industry will meet to discuss, debate, and share information and trends shaping a world of unlimited bandwidth with unlimited possibilities. The conference includes presentations from leading experts, policy and regulatory thought leaders, regulatory officials, think tanks, state broadband offices, leading service providers, municipal and utility broadband experts, and leading media and analysts.

Fiber Connect 2022's knowledge-rich content also includes keynote speakers and panels from the government, non-profit, and industry leaders; pre-conference workshops; Fiber OpTIC Train the Trainer program; networking events; and a sold-out Expo show floor.

