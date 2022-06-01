FitXR Introduces Olympic Gold Medallist Nicola Adams as In-App Trainer

Adams to Debut in June to Help the VR Fitness Company Celebrate Pride Month

FitXR, the immersive virtual fitness club, has partnered with Nicola Adams, two-time Olympic Gold Medallist, WBO World Champion and influential LGBTQ+ advocate as its newest trainer. Nicola's first Box class, Boxing Gold, will go-live today to kick off FitXR's month-long celebration of Pride.

Known as Great Britain's most successful boxer of all time, Nicola is aligned with the FitXR mission of fitness for all and is a driving voice for people of all ages and abilities to get more active and enjoy the benefits of engaging in a well-balanced lifestyle. Away from her professional career in sports, Nicola made history on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in the competition's first-ever same sex pairing. More recently, Nicola unveiled her documentary, Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story on Amazon Prime in late 2021.

"I'm delighted to call myself a FitXR trainer," said Nicola Adams. "I'm a big gamer and I obviously love to work out so FitXR brings together two of my personal passions. My hope is that I can inspire people to get more active to build and maintain a healthy lifestyle. I'd also like to help grow confidence and show that fitness can indeed be fun."

Additional Box & Warm Up Cool Down classes led by Nicola will be released on a monthly basis. See more about Nicola and her collaboration with FitXR here.

In addition to introducing Nicola, June is an exciting month for FitXR, as the company looks to further awareness, education and inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community via the following content:

FitXR members can embrace the month's celebratory vibes by selecting to work out in the Rooftop Pride environment, which will be available in the Box, HIIT and Dance studios all month long.

Throughout June, classes in the Box, HIIT and Dance studios will feature music from LGBTQ+ unsigned artists, including Polly Money, DJ Bekefi, Sam Pearce and VINCINT.

Old-school FitXR trainers Karma and Frida - both of whom have been featured on Legendary , an American voguing reality competition streaming television series that explores the world of ballroom culture - will bring the heat with two vogue-inspired dance classes, House of Stylz and House of Passion.

, an American voguing reality competition streaming television series that explores the world of ballroom culture - will bring the heat with two vogue-inspired dance classes, House of Stylz and House of Passion. Garret has returned! FitXR is psyched to welcome Garret Caillouet back as a FitXR trainer. Garret is a founding Barry's Bootcamp trainer, dancer, model, actor and acrobat. Garret's June HIIT class is called Powered by Pride. Moving forward Garret will be featured in additional HIIT, Dance and Warm Up Cool Down classes.

"Our mission at FitXR is to offer inclusive fitness for all so we're proud to support and educate via Pride themed class content during this important month of acknowledgment and celebration," said Kelly Cosentino, Director of Fitness at FitXR. "We're also thrilled to add the amazing and inspirational Nicola Adams to our roster of talented trainers. And it's wonderful to have Garret back with us, as he was always a FitXR member-favorite. It's shaping up to be an exciting month and the team at FitXR is here for it!"

Visit here to learn more about FitXR.

About FitXR

FitXR is an immersive virtual fitness club, merging VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers workout classes within three distinct studios - Box, Dance and HIIT. FitXR is the only VR fitness app that provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience with constantly refreshed content, classes and music. FitXR is creating group fitness for the future, transporting members to its virtual fitness studios where they can meet new people and work out together all from the comfort, safety and convenience of home. FitXR is available on the Meta Quest.

