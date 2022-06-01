The Future of Corporate Philanthropy Starts With Building Platforms To Impact Lasting Change

January Digital's Most Recent Good Works Program $100K Donation Is More Than A Checked Box With Long-Term Partner, Genesis Women's Shelter & Support

Today, January Digital, The Digital Leadership Company™, announced its donation of $100,000 to build the January Childcare Center at the Genesis Women's Shelter & Support organization in Dallas. The donation provides children who have experienced abuse, a safe environment to be a kid and their employees a place to consistently volunteer for years to come. It is the latest to come from January Digital's Good Works program, which has contributed more than $250,000 to a variety of non-profit organizations near and dear to January Digital employees over the years.

"Corporate philanthropy is far too often focused on checking the box rather than being truly dedicated to making a consistent impact," said Vic Drabicky, founder and CEO of January Digital. "Our Good Works program has always ensured donations are followed with a commitment to volunteering, mentoring, leadership, and any other help that is needed. We have the ability to have an outsized impact on our people and our communities - this is just the beginning of what's possible."

Slated to open in 2023, Genesis Children's Trauma Counseling Center includes the January Childcare Center - a safe space for kids to receive trauma-informed childcare, while caregivers receive no-cost clinical counseling, legal services, and advocacy support. In this new space, Genesis childcare specialists, alongside January Digital volunteers, will provide a program that includes individual counseling, parent-child attachment therapy, and a portfolio of child-specific therapy options that heal the trauma of children who experience domestic violence.

"We see this holistic approach as the future of corporate gifting. To have long-term partners who develop a program inclusive of building an infrastructure to support financial gifts and volunteer hours provides a more meaningful impact, not only for our donors but, most importantly, for our clients," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter. "This is a critical moment for us as an organization and gives us endless growth opportunities for our partnership with January Digital and future corporate sponsors."

"The January Childcare Center will offer another opportunity for January Digital employees and clients to volunteer and support kids who have been robbed of their childhood," said Drabicky. "Since January Digital's inception, our Good Works program has been the cornerstone of the business and we are honored to partner with an organization as impactful, innovative, and incredible as Genesis."

About Good Works and Genesis Women's Shelter:

January Digital's Good Works program focuses on a holistic approach to nonprofit partnerships that combine donations, volunteering, and long-term support to build long-lasting and meaningful community impact. Good Works empowers employees and clients with unlimited time and resources to give back to the community through the program's monetary donations (Good Money), random acts of kindness initiative (Good Deeds), and the company's Community Days, a monthly volunteer day for all of January Digital's employees.

The Good Works program has contributed thousands of community service hours, hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, and has helped cement January Digital as one of the industry's preeminent value and purpose-driven companies. Partnering for more than five years, January Digital employees have volunteered at the Genesis Shelter, Thrift Store, and their holiday gifting events. The ongoing partnership with Genesis, as well as organizations throughout the NYC area, gives January Digital employees and clients the ability to volunteer at a designated space at any time.

About January Digital:

We lead businesses to grow and adapt through strategic consulting and digital media excellence. January Digital, The Digital Leadership Company™, was founded with the mission to improve the lives of our people, our clients and the world around us. We use data, technology, digital strategy and media execution to solve the industry's toughest business challenges. Our vertically integrated teams of experienced retailers, CPG leaders, technology builders and media innovators enable agile growth by combining our single-source data truth and strategic consulting mindset with flawless execution.

We work with leading global brands and digital disruptors such as The Honest Company, David's Bridal, The Sak and Peapod Digital Labs. Recognized as best-in-class more than 100 times, our work has been celebrated by Digiday, Drum, Glossy and MediaPost, among others. January Digital is proud to be named a Best Workplace by Inc. and Fortune and an AdAge Best Place to Work for our commitment to employee whole health and community impact. January Digital's rapid growth has been acknowledged as an Inc. Magazine fastest-growing company—five years straight.

About Genesis Women's Shelter & Support:

Since opening its doors in 1985, Genesis Women's Shelter & Support has provided safety, shelter and expert counseling services to women and children who have experienced domestic violence. Genesis is committed to removing every roadblock a woman might face on her journey to the abuse-free life she deserves. These life-changing services include an emergency shelter, long-term housing, an award-winning onsite, K- 8 school, daycare, access to legal representation and cutting-edge therapeutics. Genesis serves more than 3,700 women and children each year and relies on the generous support of the Dallas community to continue providing these services at no cost to clients. For more information, visit www.genesisshelter.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005305/en/