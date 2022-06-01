CyrusOne Receives Gold Level Ranking from Ecovadis on Sustainability Efforts

CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, has been awarded Ecovadis Gold Level rating for the company's sustainability efforts and accomplishments. This recognition places CyrusOne in the 92nd percentile of more than 75,000 rated companies.

CyrusOne developed and implemented multiple sustainability initiatives and technologies that lead to this achievement, including:

Achieving climate-neutral operations in Europe

Co-founding the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact in 2021, which includes 25 companies and 17 associations with a goal of making European data centers climate-neutral by 2030

Winning Environment + Energy Leader's "Top Project of the Year" in 2021.

Creating the world's first, second and third net water positive data center campuses in Phoenix-Chandler, Dallas-Carrollton and Dallas-Allen

Achieving 100% renewable power at our Dallas headquarters and adding the site to our existing net water positive building portfolio

Joining the iMasons Climate Accord

"The EcoVadis ranking is an exciting milestone and recognition that CyrusOne team's efforts around ESG are making a positive impact. This recognition would not be possible without the collective effort and dedication from our leadership team and our colleagues around the globe, all working together to reimagine what is possible," said Kyle Myers, Senior Director of Environmental Health, Safety, and Sustainability at CyrusOne. "Achieving the EcoVadis Gold Level ranking will continue to inspire our team to push the boundaries on the next-generation technology solutions to help our communities, the environment and our customers. Our work has in many ways only just begun and I am excited for the road ahead."

Ecovadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings. Its methodology includes seven management indicators across 21 sustainability criteria under environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement based on top standards. EcoVadis then issues its rankings by assessing an organization's policies, actions and results, including input from third-party professionals and external stakeholders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions across the globe. With more than 50 high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide, the Company ensures the continued operation of digital infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

CyrusOne's leading global platform of hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments offers customers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments, which help enhance the strategic connections of their essential data infrastructures and support the achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. Combining exceptional financial strength, a broad global footprint, and continued investment in key digital gateway markets, CyrusOne provides the world's largest companies with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

About Ecovadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 75,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth.

