An American Girl® Original Is Back: Molly McIntire™ Rejoins the Flagship Historical Doll and Book Line to Inspire a New Generation of Fans

Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel MAT portfolio of purposeful brands, announced the return of a true original—1940s-era historical character and fan favorite Molly McIntire! One of the company's first three historical characters to debut in 1986, Molly—a nine-year-old girl growing up on the home front during World War II—has inspired a generation of girls with her patriotic spirit and story of resilience. Now, back from the American Girl archives, Molly is set to spark nostalgia and win over a new legion of fans with the release of a core selection from her classic product collection, plus a host of engaging new content and immersive experiences that bring her world to life in a fresh, fun way for fans of all ages.

"Since her debut more than 35 years ago, millions of American Girl fans have fallen in love with the sweet, spirited and kindhearted Molly McIntire," said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. "Nostalgia is everywhere right now, so we're particularly excited to rerelease this classic character for all those who grew up with us from the start, while inspiring a whole new generation of Molly fans with her keepsake products and timeless stories of life on the home front. As with all of our beloved characters, we hope that Molly helps create many more happy memories for families to share for years to come."

Molly's throwback collection returns with the premium 18-inch Molly™ doll, featuring her signature round, metal-frame glasses and classic braids, and dressed in her authentic navy-blue-and-red argyle knit sweater and matching wool skirt. The Molly doll also comes with the paperback book Molly: A Winning Spirit, by bestselling American Girl author Valerie Tripp. The company is also bringing back Molly's original accessories, including her navy wool beret, red purse, and locket necklace, plus a plush of Molly's beloved Jack Russell terrier, Bennett. Several other original outfits and accessories will be available that coincide with popular moments in her stories—from Molly's school days and summer adventures at Camp Gowonagin to a very special 10th birthday celebration.

Fans can also follow Molly's action-packed adventures as she stars in Season 1 of the brand-new American Girl 10-Minute Mysteries podcast, a scripted series available on the newly launched American Girl™ Podcast Network. Narrated by actress Maggie Lawson, the suspenseful 10-minute episodes air for ten weeks, with the first series based on the popular story The Light in the Cellar: A Molly Mystery. American Girl 10-Minute Mysteries are available on all streaming platforms, as well as on the brand's trusted YouTube channel. To learn more, visit americangirl.com/podcast.

To further celebrate Molly's relaunch, fans can also participate in the following events and activities:

Molly's Sweet Shout-outs: Coming June 8, parents and gift-givers can add AG star power to a birthday wish or any kind of special occasion with a personalized 30-second video message from Molly! To create a custom video message from Molly, and other American Girl characters, visit americangirl.com/mymessage.

A Molly Kind of Day: Visit American Girl retail stores, where you can explore Molly's product world and enjoy Molly-inspired events, a special Molly-themed menu at the American Girl Cafe, and more.

Socialize with Molly: Check out American Girl's TikTok channel and Instagram for fun Molly-themed TikTok trends, Molly throwback posts, promotions, and book content.

Read more about Molly: Learn fun facts about Molly (and other favorite characters) in the newly-updated American Girl Character Encyclopedia, providing a curated look at the world of American Girl, with stunning, full-color photography and essential information about each character.

The new Molly product collection is available June 1, 2022, at americangirl.com and at all American Girl retail locations nationwide.

