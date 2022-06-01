Winning by Design's New Offering Improves GTM Team Training for SaaS Industry

New courses and a custom onboarding offering help companies ramp up GTM teams and accelerate revenue growth

Winning by Design (WbD), the leader in accelerating and optimizing recurring revenue for B2B organizations, is expanding its roster of top-rated training with three courses and a New Hire Onboarding program. The new and expanded courses and New Hire Onboarding program are part of WbD's Revenue Academy, offering interactive training sessions, engaging instructors, best-in-class frameworks, and detailed blueprints for each step along the customer journey.

The Revenue Academy unifies the sales process and customer journey using the SPICED™ methodology, providing GTM teams with a unified model and language across Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success.

Courses to Enhance Key GTM Skills

The latest courses in the WbD Revenue Academy include innovative sessions for all GTM teams — across the complete customer journey — focused on augmenting management skills, prioritizing customer success, and mastering the recurring revenue operating model. The launch includes two new courses followed by one expanded course:

Managing for Leadership. Few frontline managers have been properly trained in effective leadership skills, despite having been effective in previous roles as sales reps. This course focuses on how to apply key metrics, skills development, coaching cadences, and call scorecards to empower teams and drive performance improvements.

A New Program for New Hires

On the heels of its new and improved courses, WbD also announces a customizable New Hire Onboarding program to help companies quickly train Sales and CS teams. Powered by the courses from the WbD Revenue Academy, companies can tailor the program and courses based on their own process for how they go to market. Now recurring revenue businesses can train new hires faster by enrolling them into monthly, live open courses across Sales, Customer Success, and Revenue Leadership, advancing skills and propelling success from day one.

Creating Sustainable Growth

The demand for these programs from high-growth companies is rapidly expanding. WbD has seen over 400% growth of its WbD Revenue Academy and training services year-over-year, and is the top-rated Sales Training and Sales Consulting provider on G2, with more than 600 reviews. More than 11,000 people have completed courses in the WbD Revenue Academy, including the 200-member GTM team at OwnBackup, the leading SaaS data protection platform.

"At OwnBackup, we are committed to providing an amazing customer experience, from prospecting to product delivery," said Tom Cheriyan, OwnBackup's senior director of learning and development. "Winning by Design helps us do that by unifying our Business Development, Sales, and Customer Success orgs under one intuitive methodology, so that we can work seamlessly together."

WbD was ranked second among the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. It is also one of Inc.'s fastest-growing private companies in America.

To access the new and improved courses and to learn more about the New Hire Onboarding program visit: winningbydesign.com/revenue-academy/.

About Winning by Design

Winning by Design is a global B2B revenue consulting and training company that enables recurring revenue teams to architect sustainable growth. With our experience as operators of high-growth companies, we apply scientific frameworks and proven models to help Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success teams at B2B companies and global enterprises achieve impact. Founded in 2012, WbD is a fully remote company, serving 600+ leading organizations around the world, including Uber Eats, DocuSign, MURAL, and OwnBackup. The company has been recognized for its success, including earning placements as one of the fastest growing private companies (#147 on the Inc. 5000 of 2021, and #2 on Silicon Valley Business Journal).

