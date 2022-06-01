Precisely Announces Trust '22, Showcasing the Latest Innovations in Data Integrity

Annual Data Integrity Summit reaches new heights, with over 2000 data leaders and industry experts expected to gather virtually and share the latest market trends

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced details for its upcoming Trust '22 event, taking place over two half-days between 21st – 22nd June 2022. With the latest IDC Spotlight on Data Trust indicating that only 27% of data professionals say they completely trust their data 1, Precisely's annual Data Integrity Summit is perfectly positioned to equip data leaders with the insights needed to build a foundation of trusted data that holds maximum accuracy, consistency, and context.

Trust ‘22 will kick off with a keynote presentation from Precisely CEO Josh Rogers, featuring guest speaker IDC Research Director Stewart Bond. The keynote will explore the latest research on data integrity – including how industry trends such as advancements in cloud migration, ESG reporting initiatives, and the rise of DataOps are continuing to underpin the need for trusted data. This session will be followed by Eric Yau, Precisely COO, and Emily Washington, SVP Product Management, who will provide an exclusive demo of the latest innovations in the Precisely Data Integrity Suite.

Day two of the event will begin with a keynote session from Forrester Principal Analyst, Achim Granzen, discussing how the latest trends in data democratization and artificial intelligence have expanded the scope of data governance, and why this is driving a need for organizations to mature their data governance strategies. It will also include a data integrity panel, hosted by Precisely CDIO Amy O'Connor, where customers, including data leaders from Degroof Petercam and Northwest Bank, will provide insights on how they are leveraging Precisely's solutions to fuel better business outcomes.

Trust ‘22 will include breakout tracks for data integrity, IT operations and security, and advanced customer experience as well as interactive roundtables and demo sessions. Customers from recent acquisitions including Infogix, Winshuttle, Anchor Point, CEDAR CX, and PlaceIQ will also have the opportunity to learn more about current and future product vision across the full Precisely portfolio.

"Data professionals have a greater opportunity than ever before to lead their organizations into a data-driven future," said Kevin Ruane, Chief Marketing Officer at Precisely. "Trust '22 brings the top data leaders and industry experts together to see the latest data integrity innovations in action, providing the ultimate blueprint for businesses seeking to effectively automate and accelerate confident decision-making for more profitable growth."

1 IDC Spotlight, sponsored by Precisely, "Improving Data Integrity and Trust Through Transparency and Enrichment", (forthcoming June 2022)

