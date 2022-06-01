Seegrid Wins Three Workplace Culture Excellence Awards

Leading Autonomous Mobile Robot Provider Earns National Recognition for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Compensation and Benefits

Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced that it earned three Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards in the innovation, work-life flexibility, and compensation and benefits categories. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, the annual Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

"Our mobile automation technology is transformative, building better and more rewarding careers for our employees and our customers," said Jim Rock, Seegrid's Chief Executive Officer. "Together we rally around the idea that our technology is a positive force in the global supply chain—and that powerful motivator inspires us to proudly and passionately shape the future of work."

"The companies recognized as Top Workplaces have high performance, people-first cultures," said Greg Barnett, Ph.D., Chief People Scientist at Energage. "These companies are successful because they put their people at the center of all they do. By prioritizing the employee experience, they are known to out-produce, out-innovate, and out-deliver the competition."

Seegrid employees recognized their company for embedding innovation into the culture, creating an environment where new ideas come from all employees, and providing employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work. Seegrid also won for workplace flexibility, as well as having managers who care for their employees' concerns.

The software and robotics company continues to experience strong growth driven by strategic investments and increased demand for its products, resulting from continued automation of the global supply chain. In addition to this recognition, Seegrid also recently received Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Award, was named the #4 most innovative robotics company in the world by Fast Company, and earned recognition as the #1 AMR provider in the US and #1 market leader in tow tractor AMRs worldwide by Interact Analysis, an international market research authority for the supply chain automation industry.

About Seegrid

Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for a complete, connected material handling automation solution. With millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents, Seegrid Palion AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world's largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid to automate material flow in highly complex environments. From project design through deployment, change management, user training, and data-driven consultation, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating automation initiatives today and into the future.

To access Seegrid images, visit: seegrid.com/media

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005121/en/