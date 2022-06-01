Justia Announces Justia Connect Pro: The Next Generation Membership Program for Lawyers

Today, Justia announced the launch of Justia Connect Pro, an upgrade for members of the free Justia Connect (connect.justia.com) membership program. This next generation of Justia Connect equips lawyers with additional benefits and resources that help them expand their practices and achieve their professional goals.

Justia Connect Pro members receive enhancements to their professional profile in the Justia Lawyer Directory, including the removal of competitor ads and an integrated contact form. Pro members can also choose client and peer reviews to feature on their Justia Profile and receive increased visibility on the Justia platform. Finally, lawyers who upgrade to Justia Connect Pro receive priority access to exclusive webinars and $100 in credit towards select Justia Marketing Solutions for every 12 months of membership.

In addition, Justia Connect Pro members continue to enjoy all of the benefits of a free Justia Connect Basic Membership, including access to free resources, such as Justia Daily Opinion Summaries and Legal Marketing Updates from the Justia Onward Legal Marketing & Tech Blog, and discounts on legal and technology software and day-to-day services through the Justia Deals platform.

For more information about the features and benefits of Justia Connect Pro, please visit: https://j.st/cp22

About Justia

Justia's mission is to make law and legal resources free for all. The Justia Portal (www.justia.com) offers free access to state and federal case law, codes, statutes, regulations, legal forms, business contracts, and secondary materials, as well as the Justia Lawyer Directory, Justia Ask A Lawyer, Justia Blawg Search, and other databases and community resources. In addition, Justia offers marketing solutions for law firms, including Justia Premium Placements in the Justia Lawyer Directory, Justia Elevate websites, and Justia Amplify PPC management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005373/en/