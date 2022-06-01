OPEX® Names Deluxe the North America Document and Mail Automation Reseller of the Year

OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse and document and mail automation, has named Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, as its Reseller of the Year.

The award is based on annual North America sales of OPEX document and mail automation solutions that help Deluxe customers transform the way they do business. From large enterprises and financial institutions to small businesses, Deluxe creates solutions to revolutionize the way businesses pay, get paid, and grow.

"We help businesses of all sizes find the best solutions for HR and payroll, digital payments and payment processing, and check options," said Michael Reed, President of Payments for Deluxe. "The OPEX line of automation solutions helps our clients to significantly reduce prep time while also helping them process payments and perform other functions more efficiently."

Deluxe often recommends that clients use the OPEX Falcon® Series of one-touch document scanners, which can greatly reduce or eliminate preparation time, in addition to the full suite of document and mail automation solutions OPEX provides.

"We celebrate Deluxe and stand behind their commitment to their clients' success," said Jeff Geshay, OPEX Business Alliance Manager. "OPEX is proud to partner with strategic, progressive companies like Deluxe to help streamline processes and set the standard for operational efficiency."

Deluxe is a trusted and valued partner to many of the nation's leading financial institutions and one of the top providers of checks throughout North America. In April 2022, Deluxe was named one of America's most trustworthy companies by Newsweek.

Family-owned since 1975, OPEX brings generations of industry expertise, a proven track record developing first-class automation capabilities and advanced engineering, and a heritage of excellence. OPEX was named one of Philadelphia's 2022 Top Workplaces in the large company category.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions, and hundreds of the world's largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers' most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

