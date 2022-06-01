Global Premium Film Brand IVIOS Releases Axion Windshield Protection Film with Excellent Scratch and Abrasion Resistance

- Axion provides exceptional protection against windshield damage caused by numerous external shocks, such as stone chips, while driving

- Axion's proprietary advanced hard-coating technology provides drivers with a clear view and excellent durability with fantastic scratch and abrasion resistance

IVIOS (www.iviosfilm.com), a global premium film brand, today announced the launch of Axion, an automotive windshield protection film that features the latest hard-coating technology for powerful scratch and abrasion resistance.

The Axion Windshield Protection Film helps prevent damage on windshields caused by external shocks during the drive, such as stone chips and fragments flying in. Due to the time and costs of replacing automotive glasses, consumers are becoming more interested in windshield protection films as new technologies, such as head-up displays (HUDs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), are applied to windshields.

After releasing Kaizer Paint Protection Film in April, IVIOS developed Axion Windshield Protection Film that provides not only exceptional windshield protection but also excellent scratch and abrasion resistance. IVIOS' unique hard-coating technology, which was developed by IVIOS Coating & Material Science Laboratory, improves the windshield protection film's durability by minimizing delamination and hard-coating layer damage in UV rays and other harsh conditions. This highly transparent film with excellent visibility below haze 1.0 also provides drivers with a clean and comfortable view.

IVIOS' Axion Windshield Protection Film products provide the following features.

Special features of Axion Windshield Protection Film

Stone chip prevention & Crack Free Shock Absorption

Ultra-durability with excellent scratch and abrasion resistance

Durability to make the appearance longer from wear and tear caused by wipers, dust, etc.

Prevents viewing obstruction in rain and snow with water repellency of 110-degree water contact angle

Provides the driver with a crystal clear and highly transparent view

UV rejection 99% and above

Steve Kim, Managing Director of IVIOS, said, "Windshield damage due to flying stone chips and fragments during the drive is one of the leading causes of small and large road traffic accidents, threatening the safety of drivers. Replacing a windshield can be both time and money-intensive for drivers as well. Recently, the value of a windshield has gradually increased as infotainment technology, such as augmented reality HUDs, receives attention as a future automotive technology. This will significantly enlarge the windshield protection film market." He added, "IVIOS will constantly and aggressively release products in the market with exceptional scratch and abrasion resistance, visibility, and workability—the all-important functions of windshield protection film products."

In the meantime, IVIOS is looking for global sales partners who will provide its high-quality premium automotive films to the North American and European markets. For IVIOS dealership and partnership inquiries, please contact at inquiries@iviosfilm.com.

For more information on IVIOS and Axion Windshield Protection Film, please visit www.iviosfilm.com.

About IVIOS

IVIOS is a global brand established by experts with outstanding technology in the film industry. IVIOS provides automotive paint protection films, windshield protection films, protective film products for IT devices and consumer electronics, special films with various applications, and high-performance window films for automotive and architectural applications across the world, providing differentiated performance and superior durability.

With its creative, state of the art materials design and coating technology, unrivaled product design and research & development infrastructure, and manufacturing facilities with strict quality control capabilities, IVIOS responds quickly to market needs and provides leading products. For more information on IVIOS and its products, please visit www.iviosfilm.com.

