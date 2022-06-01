Catherine Bosley Partners With NetReputation for "ORM and Y-O-U" Internet Reputation Campaign

Popular Broadcast Personality Who Beat the Odds to Save Her Reputation Joins Industry Leader to Deliver Real-World Solutions

Award-winning broadcaster, author, coach and public speaker Catherine Bosley has partnered with online reputation management industry leader NetReputation to launch "ORM and Y-O-U" an internet educational campaign providing practical online reputation management solutions for individuals and companies. The announcement was made today by Adam Petrilli, CEO, and founder of NetReputation.com.

"ORM and Y-O-U" is a multi-faceted program that helps individuals and companies protect themselves from online reputation management crises. The program will help corporate, professional association, college and high school audiences deal with negative online reputation information and protect their reputations. Bosley will debut the program as the keynote speaker at the June meeting of the Akron, Ohio chapter of the Society of Human Resources Management.

"It's easy to feel powerless and be truly damaged by negative information online, but there is plenty we all can also do to protect ourselves from being victims and from being destroyed by harmful online reputation information and that is what Mission Possible: ORM will deliver," said Bosley.

In "ORM and Y-O-U", Bosley shows how online reputation management is needed more than ever before because negative information reaches so many people quickly and is highly influential even when not true.

"From an innocent act many years ago in someone's personal life that may have been misinterpreted online, to a job seeker overlooked due to an old mugshot to negative reviews designed to hurt businesses, managing online reputation information is necessary today because negative information can be fabricated and promoted without there being anything the target can do before it goes public and has serious impact," said Bosley. ""ORM and Y-O-U" will help individuals and companies learn how to manage their online information and, most importantly, fight back with proven tactics that work. Now we can give the underdog a fair and fighting chance to restore their reputation and good name online."

Negative information is often buried so deep on the internet, that information often will come up on searches even when it has been deleted elsewhere.

"Search engines look for negatives and it takes expertise to create solutions that make ORM work long term," said Petrilli. "This program provides practical and proven solutions for restoring and protecting reputations."

The value of online reputation management (ORM) is greater than ever, especially since only professional ORM resources like industry pioneer and leader NetReputation.com have the tools to effectively deal with the complexities of negative online information.

ABOUT CATHERINE BOSLEY

Catherine Bosley is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and on-camera coach. With more than three decades of media experience, she currently works in television news as a freelancer, while putting her performance and writing skills to work on the next level through her own company CJB Productions, LLC. Her own story of online disaster propelled her into the national media spotlight several years ago. She was a topic of The View and The O'Reilly Factor, was invited to appear on Good Morning America, Inside Edition, and The Oprah Winfrey Show, and was the subject of a David Letterman's Top Ten List. The fiasco cost her her job at the time, and so much more. While's hers is a cautionary story regarding how little privacy we have in this day of digital everything, it's also one of inspiration. Catherine fought back. Three successful federal lawsuits later she got control of her life back again. Not only was she able to reclaim her career in TV news in Cleveland, Ohio, she also uses her survival story to help others better navigate and rise above our ever-evolving online reality.

ABOUT NETREPUTATION.COM

Founded in 2015 by Adam Petrilli, NetReputation.com is an award-winning leader in Online Reputation Management (ORM) offering leading-edge reputation analysis, negative content suppression, optimization and removal, brand promotion and protection, and privacy protection. NetReputation.com delivers customized strategies and support that builds brands, supports sales and enhances reputations. NetReputation.com is headquartered in Sarasota, FL, and has offices in Kansas City, KC, New York, NY, and London, UK.

For information, visit www.netreputation.com, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NetReputation/, YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsKeTTdDpWu7oF9PzzU2TMQ, Twitter at https://twitter.com/netreputation and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/netreputation/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005041/en/