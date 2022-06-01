Goshen Health Taps MedCerts to Solve Healthcare Talent Shortage

MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare and IT certification training, has teamed with Goshen Health to address vacancies and shortages of their frontline healthcare workers. Through this train-and-hire partnership, MedCerts -- a Stride, Inc. company LRN -- will support the recruitment and clinical training for Medical Assistants and Medical Billing positions at all Goshen locations.

According to Burning Glass jobs data, medical assistants will see available jobs grow 29% over the next ten years. By collaborating with MedCerts, Goshen is creating a talent pipeline to staff its outpatient clinics while also providing growth and development opportunities for those interested in getting a start in the medical field.

"We're pleased to work with MedCerts to increase the number and quality of job candidates providing medical care at Goshen Health," said Randy Christophel, President and CEO of Goshen Health. "This program provides our current non-medical Colleagues the opportunity to grow into medical assistants and develops another pipeline for staffing our outpatient clinics. We're always looking for ways to increase job satisfaction and invest in Colleague career development."

Through this partnership, approved Goshen applicants embark on a six-month online training program with MedCerts, with the cost fully covered by Goshen Health in exchange for a two-year employment commitment. Following the training, students will start an externship at a Goshen Health facility, receiving hands-on training in the field. Eligible candidates who complete their externship and pass the National Healthcareer Association exam will be hired at Goshen Health clinics. Since the April 2021 pilot launch of this partnership, Goshen has hired eleven MedCerts-trained healthcare employees.

Goshen identified MedCerts as its training partner due to the structure of its module-based certification training programs and the ability for students to work through the trainings at their own pace while balancing work and other commitments. MedCerts' proven record for completion and job placement rates will have Goshen's new hires job-ready in less than six months, and at a fraction of the cost of community college or other higher education programs.

"We are proud to partner with Goshen Health and utilize innovative solutions designed to invest in their team members and the health of their communities," said Jason Aubrey, CEO at MedCerts. "Where traditional education pathways are cost-prohibitive or time-restrictive for students and hiring companies, this partnership provides a solution to filling hiring needs and bringing jobs into the community."

MedCerts has helped more than 35,000 students earn credentials for careers in healthcare and IT fields. MedCerts students engage in online, hands-on career training courses to prepare for one of over twenty national certifications. MedCerts National Employer Partner Network includes leading names in healthcare and IT, including Walgreens, Goodwill, Kroger, CVS, and Walmart—accessing MedCerts' online programs to grow their careers.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride, Inc. company – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 35 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 35,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

