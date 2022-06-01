Caboo Launches New Planet Re-Leaf Program

Tree-Free Leader Will Help Plant Old Growth Forests For Every Purchase Made
Caboo Products, the retail market leader in household tree-free products, has announced their new Planet Re-Leaf Program, a new partnership with the National Forest Foundation. The Planet Re-Leaf program is a 2:1 model that promotes environmental sustainability through ecological contributions. For every kilogram of bamboo used by Caboo, the company will purchase an equivalent weight of planted trees in North America. The announcement comes shortly after Caboo's latest rebrand and product line expansion.
The Planet Re-Leaf Program is in collaboration with the National Forest Foundation, known for planting trees, clearing potential hazards, and reducing wildfire risks across North America. The National Forest Foundation uses a time-tested, science-based approach to restoring National Forests. The company focuses on areas affected by wildfire, insects, disease, and severe weather events. Through this strategic and beneficial partnership, Caboo aims to grow awareness of tree-free products and ways consumers can make sustainable choices.
"Caboo's principal mission is to save old-growth trees from being cut down," says Caboo CEO, Albert Addante. "Not only does purchasing Caboo products save trees from being cut down, but it now helps plant additional trees. It's a win-win for consumers and the environment."
The partnership is a natural fit, with Caboo's brand mission focused on reducing tree-cutting for paper products. Caboo uses renewable, fast-growing bamboo to create more sustainable alternatives and longer-lasting solutions. The tree-free products reduce the number of trees cut and decrease the destruction of forest habitats to create traditional paper towels and toilet paper products. Currently, there is an average of 90,000 trees cut down daily, with 27,000 of these trees cut for toilet paper alone. Caboo's launch of direct-to-consumer sales will be a crucial step in helping reach consumers who want to reduce their environmental impact.
Caboo currently offers a selection of Tree-Free paper products, including toilet paper, paper towels, and wipes. To learn more about the product line and shop the tree-free products, please visit Caboo.
Caboo: Caboo tree-free household paper products are made from renewable grass-based materials – not trees! Using the strength of bamboo, Caboo makes the softest, safest and most sustainable household paper product on the planet.
National Forest Foundation: The National Forest Foundation is the leading organization inspiring personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests, the centerpiece of America's public lands. Working on behalf of the American public, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005031/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
