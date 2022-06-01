Relevant Industrial Expands Their Partnership With Panametrics, a Baker Hughes Business

Relevant Industrial, LLC (Relevant), a leader in the instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, and thermal equipment distribution and service sector, recently announced a territory expansion of their representation of Panametrics, a Baker Hughes business, to include Northern California and Texas. Relevant will now offer the full Panametrics product portfolio to California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

Panametrics, a Baker Hughes business, provides solutions in the toughest applications and environments for moisture, oxygen, liquid, and gas flow measurement. Relevant's partnership with Panametrics will further expand its portfolio of analytical solutions to help customers with their critical measurements.

John Butts, Relevant Industrial's Senior Vice President of Sales commented, "Our customers know that Relevant partners with companies that have well-known, widely deployed, and proven technologies. Panametrics not only meets but exceeds those standards." Mr. Butts continued, "As an Authorized Channel Partner, Relevant aims to put Panametrics products in front of customers who need measurement products that provide the highest quality and perform under the harshest environments."

Relevant Industrial has over 400 employees, covering key customer markets from the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, north through Oklahoma and Arkansas to the Dakotas and Minnesota, and extending west through the Rockies, Southwest, and West Coast. Relevant has garnered a partnership with Honeywell that spans decades. Relevant also recently announced the purchase of Rawson/ICD - this acquisition expands the Honeywell Process Measurement and Controls territory into the eastern area of the United States.

About Relevant Industrial

Relevant Industrial, LLC was formed in 2010 to acquire Wilson Mohr, which traces its roots back to 1965. Since 2010, the company has grown organically and through numerous acquisitions, expanding its product portfolio and engineered solutions to a wide range of customer end markets. Relevant Industrial brings together the finest problem-solvers in the world: trained technicians, engineers, designers, and experts in a dozen other crafts focused on finding answers and delivering results. We sell parts and services, but our mission goes beyond that; we help customers realize new and better ways to operate more efficiently. Relevant serves customers in the Renewable Energy, Alternative Fuels, Semiconductor, Refining, Petrochemical Processing, OEM, Food processing, Upstream Oil & Gas, and Municipal markets through products and services including instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, and thermal equipment. Relevant Industrial is your partner for relevant solutions. For additional information about Relevant Industrial, visit relevantsolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005049/en/