Ventiv Technology Appoints Mark Tainton as New Global Head of Advanced Analytics

Executive with more than 25 years in risk and insurance tapped to expand company's growing analytics division

Ventiv Technology, the leading provider of advanced analytics for risk, claims and underwriting solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Tainton to lead its Advanced Analytics product division.

The addition of Tainton to the Ventiv team is another strategic move to accelerate the company's leadership position in decision science-based solutions for the risk, claims administration, and insurance industry. Today, Ventiv's suite of analytics solutions includes Data Discovery, Data Exploration, Geospatial, Ventiv Predict, and its Data Science Platform.

"The breadth and depth of our analytical tools and capabilities today are already helping Ventiv clients lower their total cost of risk. We have the strong analytical foundation to bring new capabilities to market rapidly," says Tainton. "We are working to develop cutting-edge AI automation, straight-through processing, and predictive scoring to enhance decision-making for our growing customer base."

Tainton, known for fostering business, data, and technology innovation, has a rich history of leading, building, and mentoring Data Analytics & Data Science teams. His past experiences include serving as Global Head of Business Intelligence and Management Information with Aon Risk Services, Vice President of Global Business Intelligence with Arthur J. Gallagher, and Head of Data Analytics with Calamos Investments.

"We have analytics capabilities that differentiate both our RMIS platform and our Claims, Billing, and Policy Administration solutions in the market, and as a company, we've accelerated innovation of new decision science solutions across our product set," says Salil Donde, Ventiv Technology CEO. "Tainton's addition to the team will accelerate these capabilities and solutions for our customers."

About Ventiv Technology

Ventiv Technology is a leading global provider of risk management information systems (RMIS), enterprise risk management (ERM), insurance claims, billing, policy, and administration technology integrated with its market-leading analytics and predictive models. Ventiv Technology's SaaS and on-premise solutions are deployed by insurers, brokers, insured corporate entities, federal and regional governments, public entities, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools across a variety of industries, including transportation & logistics, retail, financial services, leisure & hospitality, energy, aviation and manufacturing among several others.

With over 45 years' experience, Ventiv serves 450 customers and more than 450,000 users over 40 countries. Ventiv's global footprint and experienced team of industry veterans deliver insights to organizations that allow our customers to predict, manage, and respond to risk.

For more information, please visit http://www.ventivtech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005345/en/