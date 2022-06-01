Quantum-Si Highlights Technology Advancements at the VIB Next-Generation Protein Analysis and Detection Conference

Quantum-Si demonstrates a path to enable >70% coverage of the human proteome and the identification of up to 90% of proteins, including post-translational modifications

Company continues to advance the core technology as it progresses towards commercialization of its Platinum™ Protein Sequencing Platform later this year

Jun. 1, 2022 -- Quantum-Si Incorporated QSI ("Quantum-Si," "QSI" or the "Company"), a life sciences company commercializing single molecule protein sequencing, announced that Brian Reed, Ph.D., Head of Research at Quantum-Si, presented an update on the Company's technology advancements at the Next-Generation Protein Analysis and Detection Conference, a VIB Tools & Technologies conference, in Ghent, Belgium. The presentation is available on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.

Dr. Reed discussed Quantum-Si's research and development progress, including the expansion of the technology to interrogate more of the human proteome and its estimated 1,000,000+ proteoforms. This is essential for researchers to gain insights into how protein changes impact disease states. Reed also provided an overview of Quantum-Si's protein sequencing technology platform, including Platinum™, which uses a proprietary and novel approach called Time Domain Sequencing™ to precisely decode the order of amino acids in a protein and interrogate changes for the identification of new drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers. The ability to directly sequence proteins from a variety of sample types will generate new applications across disciplines such as oncology, neurology and cardiology.

"We have invested heavily in protein engineering and directed evolution approaches to accelerate the development of amino acid recognizers and increase the proportion of the proteome that we can detect," said Reed. "To date, we have made significant progress towards commercial launch, having now demonstrated successful on-chip recognition of 15 out of 20 amino acids. These 15 amino acids represent a path to more than 70% coverage of the human proteome, identification of up to 90% of proteins, as well as a greater understanding of protein sequence variation and post-translational modifications. Future developments of the platform will increase the accessibility of proteomics studies and enable new discoveries in biological and clinical research."

To learn more about Quantum-Si's technology, download the Company's latest whitepaper, titled "Digitizing Protein Sequencing: Detecting Individual Amino Acids through Real-Time Photon Emission," here.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; our ongoing leadership transition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that the Company is developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's future products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company's products and services following anticipated commercial launch; the Company's estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005830/en/