Banner|Aetna Executives Featured in Matters in Managed Care Webinar From The American Journal of Managed Care

Leaders From the Joint Venture Health Plan Share the Secrets of Success as a Joint Venture in On-Demand Webinar

Banner|Aetna, a joint venture health plan owned by Banner Health and Aetna/CVS Health, today announced the company is taking part in the webinar series Matters in Managed Care from the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC). The "Collaboration as a business imperative: a joint venture health plan five years later" webinar is available now to stream on-demand.

This new complimentary webinar is moderated by Banner|Aetna Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Robert Groves, MD, and features Tom Grote, Banner|Aetna Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Lehn, Banner Health Network President and Marjorie Bessel, MD, Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer. These leaders were brought together to share insight from five years of experience operating and expanding an innovative joint venture health plan.

As a joint venture, Banner|Aetna brings some of healthcare's biggest brands together—Aetna, Banner Health, and CVS Health—in order to share risk, accountability, and a passion for improving healthcare. What began as one of the nation's first accountable care organizations (ACOs) has become one of the longest-lasting joint ventures between a health system and health insurer—making this webinar a unique opportunity for other health care executives to learn from leaders at the forefront of the accountable care evolution.

The American Journal of Managed Care is the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to sharing insights on issues in managed care with healthcare leaders through publications and industry events. This webinar is designed to raise awareness of Banner|Aetna's efforts to improve member health as part of a partnership between the health insurer and MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of The American Journal of Managed Care.

"All types of hospitals and health systems are looking to achieve a triple aim of improving population health and the patient experience while controlling costs. Given our experience implementing a model designed to do just that, we are in a unique position to share what has worked as we look to achieve these goals," said Tom Grote, Banner|Aetna Chief Executive Officer. "Because we have brought the delivery system and payer side together, Banner|Aetna has been able to align incentives that can improve access to high-quality, affordable care and create a better member experience."

To view the webinar now, click here.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health's high-quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna's health-plan experience, care management and health information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit banneraetna.com.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner also has an academic division, Banner – University Medicine, and a partnership with one of the world's leading cancer programs, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner's array of services includes a health-insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits, and Banner operates a free 24/7 nurse line for health questions or concerns. Patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About CVS Health

