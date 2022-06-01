The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa Selects Optii Solutions as its Hotel Management Platform

Optii technology will boost The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa's housekeeping productivity and efficiency

Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa in Florida has selected Optii as its hotel management solution. The hotel will adopt the full Optii Solution — including the Housekeeping, Service and Chat products — on an initial three-year contract to optimize and streamline its daily operations. The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa, an MCR property, will be the second of MCR's bespoke hotels to implement Optii's hotel management solution.

The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa will gain a 360-degree view of its daily operations with Optii's intuitive Housekeeping platform. By utilizing insights about where more resources should be allocated or where productivity can be improved, the hotel will maximize its efficiency.

With Optii Service, The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa will optimize labor to improve order times (such as towel deliveries), minimize downtime and ensure a balanced workload. Optii Chat will enable teams to communicate effectively across departments, helping to create a dynamic connection between all team members. The team will also benefit from data insights about recurring maintenance issues and proactive preventative maintenance.

Shaun Kwiatkowski, General Manager, The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa, said: "We are excited to strengthen both our housekeeping operations and our team communication with Optii. The unparalleled data insights provided by the software will enable us to identify coaching and training opportunities with our team members — and, perhaps more importantly, celebrate their successes."

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: "This customer win is another key development for Optii as we continue to expand globally. We are delighted to be able to provide more hotels our unique offering to help them overcome individual challenges and boost efficiency and productivity of their operations."

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

About The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa

Nestled amid lush tropical grounds at the edge of the Tampa Bay waterfront, the island-inspired hotel near Tampa International Airport is a chic, casual oasis. Enjoy two heated outdoor pools, a private dock, 7,000 square feet of flexible event space and a 20,000-square-foot pool and cabana venue. Treat yourself to fresh seafood at WTR Pool & Grill or frozen drinks at the poolside bar. ​Each of the hotel's 276 guestrooms and suites feature a private patio or balcony offering breathtaking views of the city skyline or twinkling Tampa Bay. For more information, visit godfreyhoteltampa.com.

