Grandstream Announces a New Cordless Wi-Fi IP Phone

The WP822 is a business-grade portable Wi-Fi IP phone designed to suit a variety of enterprises and vertical markets including retail, logistics, medical and education

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning unified communication solutions, today announced the release of the newest addition to their WP series of Cordless Wi-Fi IP Phones. The new WP822 is a business-grade portable Wi-Fi IP phone that offers seamless roaming and advanced features to suit a variety of businesses, enterprises and vertical market applications including retail, logistics, healthcare, education and security.

The WP822 Cordless Wi-Fi IP Phone is ideal for mobile IP telephony and roaming throughout any facility with Wi-Fi coverage. It provides integrated dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with an advanced antenna design to support seamless roaming. By adding 8-hour talk time thanks to a rechargeable battery, HD voice with dual-MICs, integrated Bluetooth and a configurable push-to-talk button for instant communication, the WP822 comes equipped with a combination of features, mobility, scalability and durability to suit all portable telephony needs.

Key features of the WP822 include:

Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with advanced antenna design and roaming support

2 SIP accounts, 2 lines

HD voice & dual MIC design with advanced Acoustic Echo Cancellation and Noise Shield Technology

Rechargeable 2000mAh battery, 8-hour talk time, 200-hour standby

Integrated Bluetooth for pairing headsets

2.4-inch (240x320) TFT color LCD

Supports popular voice codecs including wide-band Opus, G.722, G.711, G.729A/B, iLBC, etc.

Supports WMM (Wi-Fi Multimedia) and smart QoS to ensure smooth roaming with the highest possible sustained quality of latency-sensitive voice/video communications

Configurable button for push-to-talk, panic call and other functions

Micro USB port and 3.5mm headset jack

The WP822 can be paired with Grandstream's other Wi-Fi solutions to build comprehensive Wi-Fi communication networks. These solutions include the GWN series of Wi-Fi APs and free management platforms, GRP series Carrier-Grade IP phones (models with integrated Wi-Fi), GXV series IP Video Phones for Android™, GVC3220 and GVC3210 Video Conferencing devices, Grandstream Wave app, GSC3570 Facility Management Control Station, GSC3510/3505 Intercom/PA speakers and other WP series Cordless Wi-Fi IP phones. When combined with Grandstream's GDS3710 IP Video Door System, the WP822 supports real-time display of video streaming, 2-way full duplex audio intercom, and door control to offer a wireless facility access solution.

Product Resources

Click here to visit the WP822 product page, which includes datasheets, technical resources and more.

Pricing and Availability

The WP822 is generally available now for purchase through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail price of $185 USD.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability, and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005626/en/