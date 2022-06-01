Nucleus Security Expands Leadership Team; Appoints New CFO, CRO and VP Marketing

On the heels of the company's recent $20 million Series B, newest executives will expand capabilities and accelerate growth in the vulnerability management market

Nucleus Security, a leader in unified vulnerability management and process automation, today announced three additions to the company's leadership team. Nucleus recently welcomed Tina Ong as Chief Financial Officer, Chaz MacLaughlin as Chief Revenue Officer, and Patrick Garrity as Vice President of Marketing. Bolstered by the momentum of a Series B funding round, strategic partnerships, and multiple Q1 2022 product releases, Nucleus' expanded leadership team will contribute to continued company growth in, and impact on, the vulnerability management market.

"The Nucleus team is wildly passionate about helping enterprises build addressing key vulnerability and risk management challenges facing cybersecurity, IT and development teams within their organizations. Every day, we prove that a unified vulnerability management approach, informed by vulnerability and threat intelligence, is the key to solving these challenges at scale," said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO, Nucleus. "I couldn't be more thrilled to have Tina, Chaz and Patrick join the team. They bring a unique background and skillset to Nucleus and are each true professionals in their crafts. With their leadership, Nucleus will continue to mature and grow at a rapid pace."

As CFO, Ong is responsible for the company's financial operations. She brings to Nucleus a strong financial background from within the security industry. Previously, Ong served as Head of Security Finance at Fastly following their 2020 acquisition of Signal Sciences Corp., where she served as CFO and supported the acquisition. The Signal Sciences Corp. acquisition completed for $775 million.

MacLaughlin brings a proven track record of driving new customer acquisition and exceeding revenue objectives to the role of CRO. He previously served as VP Corporate Sales at Signal Sciences where he helped the organization scale from $10 million to over $50 million in revenue, as well as regional sales director roles with cybersecurity firms MobileIron and Imperva.

As VP of Marketing, Garrity brings to Nucleus significant experience providing marketing, sales and product expertise to high growth SaaS startups with a primary focus in cybersecurity. Having built and led sales engineering, international expansion, and product marketing teams at Duo Security before exiting to Cisco for $2.3 billion, he was integral in scaling Duo from $100,000 in revenue to over $200 million.

Latest Nucleus Product Updates

To ensure Nucleus customers are successful with vulnerability management, new connectors to aggregate data from preferred tools are constantly being added. Nucleus makes it faster and easier to prioritize what to fix by considering the criticality of organization-defined asset risk and automatically correlating findings with high-quality sources of threat intelligence tailored to the vulnerability landscape. In May 2022, Nucleus announced two new integrations and Nucleus connectors: CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight and Tanium. Learn more about these connectors, as well as other recent product enhancements, here.

Meet Nucleus at Upcoming Events

Nucleus will be at the 2022 RSA Conference from June 7-9. Visit us at Booth 20 in the Early Stage Expo (ESE). Don't miss the live presentation, "Five Challenges Facing AppSec Teams at Large Enterprises and How to Solve Them" with Nucleus co-founder and COO, Scott Kuffer, and Jim Manico, founder of Manicode Security, on Thursday, June 9 at 10:30am PT at the Nucleus booth.

Nucleus will also be at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit from June 7-10. Find us at booth 875.

For more information about Nucleus Security or to set up a time to meet in person, please visit https://nucleussec.com/.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus is a vulnerability and risk management solution that automates vulnerability management processes and workflows, enabling organizations to mitigate vulnerabilities 10 times faster, using a fraction of the resources that it takes to perform these tasks today. Supporting nearly 100 integrations, Nucleus unifies the existing tools in a security stack, from asset inventory tools to vulnerability scanners across the entire technology stack, and now to integrated threat intelligence, creating a centralized hub to control the chaos of vulnerability prioritization, analysis, triage, and remediation. Nucleus is on a mission to solve the real problems organizations are facing in discovery, and remediation of vulnerabilities at scale. Harness the power of a unified vulnerability solution today at https://www.nucleussec.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005401/en/