InterVenn Biosciences Joins the WIN and FNIH Biomarker Consortiums to Introduce a Glycoproteomic Option for Liquid Biopsies

InterVenn® Biosciences, a clinical technology company leveraging glycoproteomics to transform the future of healthcare, today announced that it has joined the Worldwide Innovative Network (WIN) Consortium and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health's Biomarker Consortium. InterVenn's innovation in glycoproteomic-based liquid biopsies and translational research provides novel strategies and new tools to improve patient care, advance clinical trials, accelerate biomarker discovery, and enhance precision oncology.

"We are privileged and excited about becoming members of both the Biomarker Consortium of FNIH and the WIN consortium," said Klaus Lindpaintner, M.D., MPH, InterVenn Distinguished Scientist and representative on both organizations. "As we at InterVenn are advancing glycoproteomics as a new and powerful discipline to the clinic in oncology and beyond, being part of these networks will be instrumental in reaching patients and caregivers, making them aware of our platform and realizing its potential. We look forward to close interactions with both organizations and their members to explore collaborative projects."

The WIN Consortium

As a non-profit organization, the WIN Consortium is a worldwide network of 35 world-class academic medical centers, industries (pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies), research organizations, and patient advocates spanning 18 countries and 4 continents.

The WIN Consortium's strategy is to significantly improve survival and quality of life of patients by performing innovative trials that explore novel strategies and tools to improve early diagnosis of cancer and increase the efficacy of precision oncology. They work together to launch trials using biomarker platforms across different omics. InterVenn brings its glycoproteomics platform, perspectIV, to this industry-wide effort to bolster precision oncology.

"We are very proud to welcome InterVenn in WIN," said Dr. Richard L. Schilsky, Chairman of WIN, Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago, and past ASCO Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (2013-2021). "We are delighted that they join the Consortium at a pivotal time in its history."

The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health

The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) is a not-for-profit charitable organization chartered by Congress to create and manage alliances with public and private institutions in support of the mission of the NIH, the world's premier medical research agency. The Biomarkers Consortium at FNIH is the preeminent public-private partnership focused on identifying, developing, and qualifying biomarkers that accelerate therapeutics and improve clinical care.

"InterVenn's expertise and experience in employing liquid biopsy to assess glycosylated proteins in immune checkpoint inhibitors research in cancer and other diseases add great value to the program. Having them at the table will greatly aid the Biomarkers Consortium to accelerate research in non-invasive blood biomarker and assessments," said Steve Hoffmann, Associate Vice President, FNIH Research Partnerships, and Director, Biomarkers Consortium.

InterVenn joins the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and over 50 companies and not-for-profit organizations in supporting the efforts of the FNIH Biomarker Consortium.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn is a clinical technology company unlocking the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions. The glycoproteome is a source of life-critical information about human biology that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, but it has remained inaccessible due to its vast complexity. InterVenn is pioneering a new AI-powered platform to decode and unlock the potential of the glycoproteome at clinically meaningful scale for the first time in history. To optimize this entirely new dimension of biology, the company has developed a platform capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening to diagnostics and potentially therapeutics. InterVenn will contribute to making the new era of personalized, predictive, and preventative care a reality. For more information about InterVenn, visit www.intervenn.com.

