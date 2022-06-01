Oomnitza Continues to Extend Its Growth Trajectory to Meet Demand for Enterprise Technology Management

Company expands leadership team, hires, product enhancements, and partnerships

Oomnitza, the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, announced today key milestones supporting the company's growth to meet the increasing demand for ETM. As companies are optimizing their multi-cloud, hybrid workplace, and digital business initiatives, managing technology across their distributed, siloed IT estate has become crucial for service delivery, security, and process automation. Oomnitza's commitment to meet the changing needs of enterprise customers focused on expanding its talent resources, including 3 new company executives and more than doubling its headcount, as well as delivering significant platform advancements, with over 120 new features and enhancements released throughout last year.

"Demand for our solutions validates that organizations see value in going beyond conventional asset management tools in favor of an enterprise technology management platform approach that orchestrates asset inventory, lifecycle management, and process workflows while leveraging and enhancing an enterprise's existing IT management investments," said Arthur Lozinski, CEO and co-founder of Oomnitza. "I am proud of our team's accomplishments this past year and we remain focused on supporting our customer's success."

Since the announcement of its funding round in September 2021 to fulfill the mission of improving the way enterprises manage and secure their technology, Oomnitza has achieved several milestones. To facilitate customer implementation and expansion, the company fortified its dedicated customer success headcount and service capacity. As a result, the company achieved a near perfect gross retention rate, and existing customers expanded their usage of the Oomnitza ETM platform across additional IT domains. Its customers include technology unicorns, small-to-medium enterprises, and Fortune 1000 organizations in sectors such as retail, high tech, financial services, manufacturing, and services.

"We continue to attract top tier talent from leading enterprise IT, SaaS, and security vendors, which affords us the ability to better serve our customers and expand our market growth. I am pleased to add new members to my management team who bring tremendous experience, energy, and expertise," added Arthur.

Oomnitza doubled in size from 2021 and continues to invest in resources across customer service, sales, marketing, and engineering. The company recently expanded its leadership team. Scott Gordon as CMO, is stewarding the company's go-to-market, brand, growth, and enablement strategy. Patrick Zanoni joins as the new CFO, and is responsible for finance, business intelligence, and overall business operations. Jon Davis, as CISO, is overseeing cybersecurity, privacy, and information technology. Oomnitza plans to expand to international markets. Ireland is the company's first entrance into the European market with more than 20 employees already operating in the region.

"There is a real disconnect when it comes to IT asset management. Business-driven IT has gone all-in on digital transformation and work from anywhere but it's still relying on traditional IT asset management approaches and tools. Those tools just aren't built for the sheer volume, pace, distribution, and diversity of today's technology," said Valerie O'Connell, research director at Enterprise Management Associates. "Progressive organizations are moving to a platform approach for centralized asset visibility and control across their entire IT estate. Platforms, such as Oomnitza offers, make it practical to streamline complex tasks and efficiently manage incidents, compliance, risk, and spend."

Multi-cloud, hybrid workplace, digital business, and cyberthreat dynamics are motivating leaders to invest in solutions that further increase IT responsiveness, efficacy, and savings. Oomnitza ETM platform allows enterprises to leverage their existing management systems, from endpoints and software to network infrastructure and cloud, to unify asset inventory analytics, standardize lifecycle processes, and automate business processes. Over the course of 2021, Oomnitza introduced over 120 new features and enhancements, including:

Flexible dashboards - enabling complex data set visualization through a highly configurable UI that allows for greater customization

Simplified configuration - more automated integration with popular vendors and additional pre-set analytics that allow for easier deployment and faster time to value

Workflow advancements - workflows that provide reference guidance for common business process automation use cases

Enhanced data mapping - refining ingestion and normalization capabilities of asset and custom data sources for added coverage, scale, and utility

Lifecycle management - extending life-cycle elements and options across procurement and provisioning, monitoring, and securing, and reallocating/retiring

Broader interoperability - enhanced integration breadth and depth with more than 100 IT, security, cloud and infrastructure management vendors and more than 600 preset integration points

Oomnitza also strengthened partnerships and vendor integrations, including Microsoft, ServiceNow, Jira, Zendesk, Jamf, Cisco, AWS, VMware, Okta, CrowdStrike, Sophos, Tenable, and Quest KACE. The company also partnered with SHI International, one of North America's largest technology solutions providers, to readily integrate a customer's technology procurement data into Oomnitza's ETM platform for simplified lifecycle management.

Learn how Oomnitza can uplevel your enterprise technology management strategy at Oomnitza.com. Better yet, meet Oomnitza at RSA Conference in San Francisco at booth #1962, Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit in Maryland at booth #472, and online at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit.

TWEET THIS: Oomnitza continues to expand to meet Enterprise Technology Management demand: doubles headcount, expands leadership, releases 120 new platform features, and achieves near perfect customer retention. #oomnitza #enterprisetechnologymanagement #assetmanagement #securitymanagement

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza offers a versatile and automated Enterprise Technology Management platform that delivers multi-source visibility and control across endpoints, software, infrastructure, and cloud. Our SaaS solution, with rapid integrations, best practices, and no-code workflows, allows enterprises to leverage their existing systems to gain unified asset inventory analytics, standardize lifecycle processes, and ensure security and compliance. We help some of the most well-known and innovative companies to optimize business resources, mitigate cyber risk, expedite audits, and fortify digital experience. Learn more at Oomnitza.com.

Follow us on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners and referenced for identification purposes only without implying endorsement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005440/en/