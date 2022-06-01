Current Health Named 2022 Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year

The company is recognized for its leadership in the Global Virtual Home Care Platform industry

Current Health today announced that it has been named the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year in the Global Virtual Home Care Platform industry. Current Health was recognized for this award due to its holistic solution, strategically designed to break down barriers for health systems looking to deploy care at home. This recognition underscores the breakthrough technology and strategic partnerships that Current Health brings to the rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

Frost & Sullivan reserves its Company of the Year recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation in their respective industries. In assessing companies that have earned this recognition, Frost & Sullivan evaluates best practices across two dimensions: visionary innovation and performance, and customer impact. Current Health's single unified platform makes it simpler for health systems to care for all types of patients at home, addressing hospital resource limitations and reducing healthcare delivery costs while simultaneously improving the patient experience. Frost & Sullivan cites Current Health's broad network of integrated third-party devices, which expand its ability to serve a diverse set of illnesses, as a significant factor in its selection as Company of the Year.

Current Health's solution has been a key enabler of the expansion of care at home, with its single unified interface encompassing remote patient monitoring (RPM), telehealth, and patient engagement. The company's holistic approach is designed to eliminate the challenges health systems face when deploying care at home. In addition to technology, Current Health supports inventory and logistics, in-home connectivity, a 24/7 Clinical Command Center and expert implementation services. Current Health's acquisition by Best Buy in October 2021, serves to strengthen their ability to support patients and providers with best-in-class tech support, logistics, and supply chain.

"Current Health has built a unique home care platform solution that is difficult to match, addressing key challenges faced by both practitioners and patients as healthcare moves into the home," said Siddharth Shah, Research Manager, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Frost & Sullivan. "This breakthrough platform is the most comprehensive solution on the market, and the company's strong ongoing growth and recent acquisition by Best Buy showcases its power. As healthcare continues to shift out of the hospital and into the home, this platform will be a critical solution in supporting health systems and patients alike."

"Home-based care has become a critical component of the global healthcare delivery model, and our mission is to provide a solution that enables the delivery of the best care possible, regardless of location," said Chris McCann, Co-Founder and CEO, Current Health. "This award is a testament to the power of our platform and its importance to the industry. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our platform by working with health systems to address key challenges and further improve care delivery."

About Current Health

Current Health provides the leading FDA-cleared, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered remote patient monitoring platform to help healthcare providers reduce risk, cost, and readmissions while improving outcomes. Current Health combines a continuous, ICU-accurate wearable vital signs sensor, connectivity with other devices, symptom chatbot, and video visits into a single platform. Powered by advanced analytics, Current Health's platform offers healthcare providers the real-time insights they need to make proactive and informed decisions about patient care. As a result, providers can improve patient outcomes and experiences while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

