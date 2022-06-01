Stratus Showcases Turnkey Edge Computing Architectures and Customer Success at the 26th Annual ARC Industry Forum

SDI to present Edge Computing use case in automated material handling for smart manufacturing and supply chain

Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, and autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today announced that it will present, exhibit, and demonstrate its Edge Computing platforms, including the 2nd Generation ztC Edge platform and pre-validated control architectures developed with Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric at the 26th annual ARC Industry Forum, Accelerating Industrial Digital Transformation and Sustainability, taking place June 6-9 in Orlando, FL. Additionally, Jason Andersen, Vice President of Business Line Management at Stratus will participate in IT/OT Convergence: A Foundation for Digital Transformation, and join Stratus customer Mike Higley, system architect at SDI for Best Practices in Smart Manufacturing discussing Edge Computing use cases for automated material handling.

"Edge Computing provides the foundation to accelerate digital transformation by bringing compute power to the shop floor, control room, or stranded asset," said Stephen Greene, Vice President of Global Business Development and Marketing at Stratus. "Our customers are then able to run their critical applications close to equipment and processes without worrying about data loss or platform failure. As a result, they can focus on innovation and new outcomes rather than managing IT infrastructure. SDI is a great example of simple, protected, and autonomous Edge Computing in action that has resulted in expanded capabilities and new offerings."

Mike Higley, system architect at SDI said, "SDI supports some of the largest retailers in the world who turn to us for our expertise in unit sortation and warehouse automation. Stratus ftServer is the heart and brain of our design architectures for running our WMS software and business rules. Downtime at a distribution center can cost a retailer as much as a million dollars a day, and the Stratus platform has not let us down. Therefore, we measure Stratus not just by the value of risk avoidance but by the relationships and credibility that's enabled our business to grow consistently and achieve new levels."

Stratus Demonstrates Turnkey Edge Computing Architectures

At booth #1, Stratus will be showcasing their 2nd Generation ztC Edge Platform, which is the industry's first Edge Computing platform to combine built-in application virtualization and fault tolerance in an easy-to-install, ruggedized design for the industrial edge. They will also be showing Stratus ECX, an immersive environment that highlights use cases and applications where customers utilize Stratus' simple, protected and autonomous Edge Computing Platforms.

To demonstrate how pre-validated and tested architectures can save engineering time, enable rapid deployment, and simplify OT and IT management, Stratus will also be highlighting:

Rockwell Automation PlantPAX Solution-in-a-Box: A jointly tested process control architecture running on ztC Edge to simplify the deployment of small to medium scale distributed control systems (DCS) that require 5,000 I/O's or less at edge locations.

Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Micro Data Center with Stratus ftServer: Combines fault tolerance, virtualization, smart uninterrupted power, and physical protection, engineered for edge environments. Ideal for Systems Integrators, these pre-validated architectures deliver 40% savings in field engineering time and 20% faster time-to-deploy.

Customer Success: Edge Computing's Role in Smart Manufacturing

Andersen and Higley will be part of a panel, Best Practices in Smart Manufacturing, taking place on Wednesday, June 8 from 2-3:30pm ET. The panel will focus on the technologies, tools and solutions available to help manufacturers not only begin their digital transformation journey, but successfully deploy and scale a smart manufacturing approach, empowering manufacturers to adopt the latest technologies and manage technical and cultural challenges. Leveraging Stratus ftServer, SDI develops warehouse distribution solutions that are protected from data loss and enhance their industry- leading unit sortation systems deployed for the largest consumer brands in the country.

Andersen will also serve on the panel, IT/OT Convergence: A Foundation for Digital Transformation session, taking place Wednesday, June 8 from 4-5:30pm ET. This session will explore how companies have effectively integrated IT and OT systems, highlighting the technical and cultural hurdles they overcame, and the benefits realized versus the expectations.

To learn more about Stratus' Edge Computing platforms, visit www.stratus.com, and for more information about the event, including a virtual forum on June 20-23, visit this link.

Additional resources:

About Stratus Technologies

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005415/en/