inTEST Expands its Manipulator Product Line with Increased Versatility Offered by its New LSC Manipulator

The Universal Nature of the LSC Manipulator Makes it Compatible with Probers, Vertical Plane Handlers and with its Dock-From-Below Feature, Creates a Cost-Effective Solution for Mid-Weight ATE

inTEST Corporation INTT, a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, today announced its Electronic Test Division has again expanded its manipulator product line and is now in full production of the new LSC manipulator.

Mark Bradford, VP Sales - inTEST EMS Products ("EMS"), commented, "Test floors are always looking to improve on floor space allocation and the LSC Manipulator delivers a powerful manipulator with a smaller footprint."

Mr. Bradford continued, "The LSC Manipulator is a versatile solution for most test systems up to 400kg test head weight, filling a gap in our manipulator product line. The LSC Manipulator is compatible with probers and vertical plane handlers with its 42" motorized vertical motion. This range will accommodate the low side docking of under plane handlers and is high enough to dock to all prober and horizontal plane handlers. In addition, the LSC can be configured with powered twist or tumble motions."

This expansion to EMS' manipulator product line complements the recently released automated intelligent test cell, which consists of the combination of the LS Series manipulator and EMS' intelliDock hardware. The EMS Manipulator line now offers 4 distinct manipulators: Cobal, LSC, LS Series and LSP (probe only), with options that can handle test heads from 120 kgs up to 800 kgs. The LSC manipulator is a cost-effective solution for mid-weight range Automated Test Equipment.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in target markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences and security as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST's strategy leverages our strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information visit www.intest.com.

