Open Systems to Speak at Gartner® Security & Risk Management Summit 2022

Cybersecurity leaders will learn how to effectively respond to cyberthreats without impacting their business operations

Open Systems, the only cybersecurity services provider with Mission Control, today announced its participation in the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit next week, June 7-10, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Open Systems will give a presentation titled: "An Untold Truth: 5 Key Things You Need to Know About Threat Response." The company's senior team members will be available to meet with attendees in the Open Systems booth No. 554 throughout the summit.

In his talk, Alex Berger, senior director of product marketing at Open Systems, will detail the realities of threat response and review key factors for ensuring an effective response without disrupting business operations. He will deliver this presentation on Thursday, June 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET in the Theater 1 Exhibit Showcase in Prince George's Hall.

Summit attendees can schedule a briefing to learn more about Open Systems and its managed security services from several senior team members.

Gartner Recognition

Open Systems has been included in several Gartner reports, and was most recently listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Security Systems (MSS)1. This follows the company's being consecutively named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR) in 20212 and 20203 and being recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Best Security Practices for SD-WAN4 report as one of "eight vendors that can deliver secure access service edge (SASE) solutions with the functions SD-WAN and a set of associated local and cloud-based security services [SWG, FWaaS, ZTNA, CASB]."

Open Systems Managed Security Services

Open Systems believes a comprehensive and tailored cybersecurity approach is essential for rapid threat detection and an effective response to protect an organization's most critical assets. The Open Systems MDR+ and Open Systems SASE+ services with Mission Control combine certified experts, exemplary processes, and seamless technology to deliver 24x7 security and connectivity protection specialized to an organization's environment and business operations.

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides research and advice for security and risk management leaders, on topics including business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will present the latest information on new threats to prepare leaders for enabling digital business in a world of escalating risk.

About Open Systems

Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for nearly 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surface by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding 97% retention rate, it's no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.

