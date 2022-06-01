MOCA Financial Adds Former Visa Payment Executive to Its Executive Management Team

MOCA adds former Visa Processing & Payment veteran Shawn Sinner as President and Chief Revenue Officer to round out its Executive Management Team

MOCA, a provider of advanced mobile-first digital accounts featuring a next-generation card-based payment platform and unlimited cash-back rewards is pleased to announce that it has added Shawn Sinner, a former Visa Payment Executive and Issuer processing industry veteran, as President and Chief Revenue Officer.

In his role with MOCA, Mr. Sinner will oversee all aspects of marketing, sales, and business development and be integral to MOCA's strategy and overall direction. Mr. Sinner comes to MOCA with over 30 years of payments and executive experience after 6 years at Visa as Senior Director, Financial Institution & FinTech Solution Sales. Prior to Visa, Mr. Sinner was President and Founder of Crystal Clear Payments, a debit and credit processing company for 5 years. Prior to Crystal Clear Payments, Mr. Sinner spent 20 years in various Senior Sales Management & Executive roles within leading U.S. based Payment & Software Companies.

"I have known Shawn for over 15 years. He is without question an expert in the field of payments and one of the most knowledgeable payments executives I have had the pleasure of knowing," said John Burns, CEO of MOCA. "His overall payments experience as well as his tenure at Visa made this an easy decision when MOCA was looking for someone to help guide its growth in this space."

"I became acquainted with MOCA's technology payment stack through my time at Visa and my preexisting relationship with John Burns," said Mr. Sinner. "After a short retirement hiatus from Visa, when John approached me about joining MOCA, I couldn't resist. MOCA's solutions are unique in its space, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of what we believe to be an industry game-changing experience."

"We know MOCA's advanced mobile-first digital account with a nextgen card-based payment platform and unlimited cash-back rewards is a game-changer for community financial institutions and fintechs, but people are key. We couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to add someone of Shawn's experience – both in payments and at the executive level – to our executive management team," added Burns.

About MOCA

MOCA, headquartered in the Austin suburb of Bastrop, Texas, is a fintech company founded and managed by community financial institution and payment industry veterans. With well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA's principals have been providing cutting edge financial products to community banks and credit unions for decades. We are prior founders and alumni of familiar names, such as Visa, FundsXpress, Kasasa, the U.S. Treasury, IBM, TSYS, AFFN, Buzz Points, Towny, and others. Our Why is simple: We believe people shouldn't have to choose between the personal, localized service and best-of breed financial products. We believe you can have both. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.

