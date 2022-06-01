MOCA Financial Adds Former Visa Payment Executive to Its Executive Management Team

MOCA adds former Visa Processing & Payment veteran Shawn Sinner as President and Chief Revenue Officer to round out its Executive Management Team
MOCA, a provider of advanced mobile-first digital accounts featuring a next-generation card-based payment platform and unlimited cash-back rewards is pleased to announce that it has added Shawn Sinner, a former Visa Payment Executive and Issuer processing industry veteran, as President and Chief Revenue Officer.
In his role with MOCA, Mr. Sinner will oversee all aspects of marketing, sales, and business development and be integral to MOCA's strategy and overall direction. Mr. Sinner comes to MOCA with over 30 years of payments and executive experience after 6 years at Visa as Senior Director, Financial Institution & FinTech Solution Sales. Prior to Visa, Mr. Sinner was President and Founder of Crystal Clear Payments, a debit and credit processing company for 5 years. Prior to Crystal Clear Payments, Mr. Sinner spent 20 years in various Senior Sales Management & Executive roles within leading U.S. based Payment & Software Companies.
"I have known Shawn for over 15 years. He is without question an expert in the field of payments and one of the most knowledgeable payments executives I have had the pleasure of knowing," said John Burns, CEO of MOCA. "His overall payments experience as well as his tenure at Visa made this an easy decision when MOCA was looking for someone to help guide its growth in this space."
"I became acquainted with MOCA's technology payment stack through my time at Visa and my preexisting relationship with John Burns," said Mr. Sinner. "After a short retirement hiatus from Visa, when John approached me about joining MOCA, I couldn't resist. MOCA's solutions are unique in its space, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of what we believe to be an industry game-changing experience."
"We know MOCA's advanced mobile-first digital account with a nextgen card-based payment platform and unlimited cash-back rewards is a game-changer for community financial institutions and fintechs, but people are key. We couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to add someone of Shawn's experience – both in payments and at the executive level – to our executive management team," added Burns.
About MOCA
MOCA, headquartered in the Austin suburb of Bastrop, Texas, is a fintech company founded and managed by community financial institution and payment industry veterans. With well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA's principals have been providing cutting edge financial products to community banks and credit unions for decades. We are prior founders and alumni of familiar names, such as Visa, FundsXpress, Kasasa, the U.S. Treasury, IBM, TSYS, AFFN, Buzz Points, Towny, and others. Our Why is simple: We believe people shouldn't have to choose between the personal, localized service and best-of breed financial products. We believe you can have both. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005247/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.