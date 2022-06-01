EasyVista Announces Acquisition of Digital Experience Monitoring Software ITEXIS

EasyVista's end-to-end IT service experience platform to feature multi-faceted approach to IT delivery and support

EasyVista, a global provider of ITSM and ITOM solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of user experience monitoring software Itexis. The acquisition positions EasyVista as a global leader in providing a unique, integrated ITSM, ITOM, and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) platform in a way that will provide an integrated IT service experience management platform to its customers.

"The ambition of EasyVista with the acquisition of Itexis is to strengthen our end-to-end service experience approach because IT is in our shared DNA," says Patrice Barbedette, CEO EasyVista. "This acquisition, as well as others completed in recent months, expands our product capabilities to have a holistic view of their customers experience IT Services and applications, leading to a better adoption and support efficiencies by embracing proactive and predictive technologies. We want to make it easy for our customers to provide the integrated service experience of the future: streamlined, frictionless, coordinated processes that create value for their businesses."

Founded in 2001, Itexis' mission is to help end customers and MSPs implement a global approach to application service quality through DEM. The algorithms created by Itexis create 24/7 application supervision and real-time monitoring, ultimately improving root-cause identification and analysis of user experience problems for faster resolution in complex IT environments.

ITEXIS will become an integrated part of EasyVista's platform to provide streamlined service experience management for all aspects of the IT organization, ranging from ITOM and ITSM to digital employee experience management. Linking the DEM metrics to observability features will accelerate the identification and resolution of application performance issues, essentially empowering agents to proactively manage all aspects of IT support through a top-down, outside-in approach while simultaneously observing the impact of user behavior on system performance. Additionally, this will enable organizations to enforce their SLAs towards end users.

"EasyVista's focus and loyalty to empower IT spoke to us," says Serge Levi CEO Itexis will provide an employee-centric view of how employees experience technology, a vital piece in EasyVista's platform. This will create an end-to-end IT service experience that alleviates stress from the I&O team while enhancing their customer experiences."

The acquisition is an important part of EasyVista's 2025 strategic plan and will expand their customer base by over 200 customers across 5 continents. This acquisition is also an important element to recognize EasyVista's global value statement: You make it happen, we make IT easy.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a global software provider of intelligent end-to-end service experience management. Leveraging the power of ITSM, Self-Help, AI, background systems management, and IT process automation, EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their service and support delivery. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ enterprises around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empowering leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005184/en/