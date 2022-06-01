Surmodics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Webcast is Live on Thursday, June 9, at 3:30 p.m. (ET)
Surmodics, Inc. SRDX, a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will make a presentation to the investment community at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/srdx/1871025. Additionally, access the live audio webcast by navigating to the upcoming events under the investor relations portion of the Company's website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast icon. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the live presentation.
About Surmodics, Inc.
Surmodics is a leading provider of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing development and commercialization of highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company's expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics' website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
